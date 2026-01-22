Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Goldberg Reflects On Super Eagles' Journey, Power of Belief

press release

As the curtain fell on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Goldberg Lager Beer closed its tournament journey not with regret, but with pride, gratitude and renewed belief in the future of Nigerian football.

The Super Eagles secured the bronze medal after defeating Egypt on penalties in the third-place match, marking the country's ninth third-place finish at the AFCON finals.

The result further underlined Nigeria's long-standing presence at the continental showpiece, with the Super Eagles maintaining the highest number of podium finishes in the competition's history.

Although a fourth AFCON title remained out of reach, the official beer for the national team said the Super Eagles' performance went beyond the final standings, pointing to qualities such as resilience and consistency shown throughout the tournament.

Football, culture and shared moments

Through its "Our Beat, Our Gold" campaign, Goldberg followed the Super Eagles' AFCON journey with fan-focused activities across Nigeria and in host cities in Morocco. Viewing centres and brand-led activations accompanied match days, while fan engagement events were also held around venues where Nigeria played.

On the pitch, the Super Eagles recorded the highest number of goals at the tournament, scoring 14. They also led in clear chances created (27), averaged 66 per cent possession, and produced the longest winning run of the competition with five consecutive victories.

Goldberg said these numbers reflected a team playing with confidence and attacking intent.

Beyond the scorelines

Commenting on the campaign, Laolu Babalola, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager Brands at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said AFCON 2025 offered more than just wins and losses.

"We set out believing in gold, and while the final prize did not come, the journey mattered," Mr Babalola said. "The Super Eagles played with confidence and purpose, and the fans responded with passion and loyalty. That connection is what this campaign was built around."

Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, said the tournament provided an opportunity to reflect on how Nigerians engage with football.

"Our Beat, Our Gold was about how Nigerians experience football together," he said. "From the first match to the last, the fans showed up with energy, belief and pride. The bronze medal adds to Nigeria's rich AFCON history, but more importantly, it highlighted the strength of our football culture.

Mr Aroyehun added that Goldberg would continue to support football-related initiatives, noting that fan engagement around the game remains a central part of the brand's outlook.

"This campaign may be ending, but the rhythm continues. As long as Nigerians are watching football, debating, celebrating and believing, Goldberg will continue to stand with them."

Photo Caption: Two of Goldberg's Golden Clan Influencers, thespian Shaffy Bello and famous comedian Broda Shaggi, at the final match of AFCON 2025 between the host, Morocco and the winners, Senegal, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.