Ghana: Media Key to Successful Implementation of KMA Projects - CEO, KMA

Kumasi — The Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Richard Ofori Boadi, has appealed to the media to play a critical role in educating residents on the Assembly's development programmes to ensure their smooth implementation.

Speaking during an interaction with journalists at the KMA headquarters in Kumasi, the Mayor outlined the major challenges confronting the metropolis and stressed that effective public education by the media would help build understanding, cooperation and shared responsibility among residents.

Mr Ofori Boadi disclosed that the Assembly was still grappling with a significant legacy debt, initially estimated at GH¢142 million.

Although the amount has been reduced through negotiations with creditors, he noted that an outstanding judgment debt of about GH¢100 million remained after the settlement of 1,452 cases.

He described the situation as a major financial burden that continued to affect the Assembly's operations and development efforts.

Sanitation, the Mayor said, remained one of the most pressing challenges facing Kumasi.

According to him, the city generates approximately 3,000 tonnes of waste daily, yet lacks sufficient disposal sites.

He revealed that an estimated €600 million would be required to establish additional waste disposal facilities to effectively manage the growing volumes of refuse.

He explained that relocating traders from pavements remained difficult until the completion of Phase Two of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project and the Krofrom Market.

As part of new sanitation measures, Mr Ofori Boadi announced that night-time street sweeping would be suspended from February and replaced with a morning sweeping schedule.

He therefore urged traders and market operators to cooperate with sanitation officers by granting them access to market areas.

Touching on infrastructure, the Mayor revealed that several major projects were planned for 2026.

These include road construction from the Santasi Roundabout to the Asokwa Interchange, the building of a new bridge, and the removal of all containers between the Ahodwo and Santasi roundabouts to pave the way for dual-carriageway development. He indicated that the removal exercise would begin before Wednesday.

Mr Ofori Boadi also noted that about 75 per cent of the Suame Interchange falls within the jurisdiction of the KMA and expressed optimism that with central government funding, work on the project would soon resume.

On security and social infrastructure, the Mayor disclosed that 240 solar streetlights have been installed across the metropolis to enhance night-time safety.

He further revealed that the President has pledged to construct an ultra-modern theatre for Kumasi, with four potential sites already identified for consideration.

Additional development plans announced include the construction of a new paediatric centre, a dormitory block for Kumasi Islamic Senior High School, and further improvements in water and sanitation services.

Currently, water supply coverage in the metropolis stands at 84.4 per cent, while water-closet sanitation coverage is at 68 per cent.

The Mayor's remarks were supported by the Metro Development Planner, Mr Charles Kwasi Agyei, who provided statistical insights into Kumasi's growth.

He disclosed that the city's population is projected to reach about 500,000 by 2029, with women accounting for 51 per cent of labour force participation. He also highlighted ongoing and planned expansions in education, health and road infrastructure across the metropolis.