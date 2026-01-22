Ghana: GIS Set to Rollout Project to Secure Borders

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is to launch a project dubbed the "Secure Our Boarders" (SECOBOR), aimed at enhancing security at the country's boarders

According to the Chairman of the Governing Council of the GIS, Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the project, which is a public-private partnership project, was one of the innovative ways through which the challenges that confronted the GIS could be addressed.

Rev. Dr Wengam announced the launch when he and the members of the Governing Council of the GIS paid a courtesy call on the Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, at the ministry yesterday.

He said, "When you inaugurated the Governing Council, you mandated and charged us to look for creative ways of resolving the numerous challenges confronting the GIS. So, after brainstorming, holding several meetings, and recognising that the government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility, the council is taking this bold initiative to launch the SECOBOR project."

X"The project is aimed at mobilising resources through private and public sector support to address the challenges of the GIS. The project highlights the council's proactive role in addressing its pressing challenges, and we are here to secure wisdom on this initiative," he added.

Rev. Dr Wengam further commended the sector minister for showing exemplary leadership in ensuring the transformation of the GIS since assuming his role as the Minister for the Interior.

He also highlighted the various initiatives and programmes undertaken by the Ministry for the Interior, including the committing of resources and logistics to enhance the operational duties of the GIS.

However, Rev. Dr Wengam urged the Interior Minister to ensure that issues of promotions, issuance of visas and permits by the GIS, and establishment structures of the GIS were addressed.

In his response, the Interior Minister lauded the Governing Council for the various initiatives that it had embarked on since its inauguration in order to ensure operational effectiveness.

He stressed on the need for the establishment of fair and just process that ensured equity in the recruitment process, noting "in the past, council members will just be asked to bring 10 people, and some will not buy the form, while those who bought the forms and went through the recruitment process don't get the opportunity."

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak said his outfit would ensure the strict supervision and monitoring of the recruitment process of all security agencies, including the GIS.

The sector minister bemoaned the high number of officers who were served as Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) at the GIS, which he said hindered the promotion of Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI).

"All ACIs, by April, will have been four years due to pictures promotion. But they says you can only promote when there is a vacancy. Unfortunately, the space is not there," Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak emphasised.

However, he pledged to ensure that the situation was addressed through the collaboration between the ministry and the Governing Council of the GIS.