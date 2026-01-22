Ghana: Parliament Resumes Sitting February 3 After Recess

The Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic is expected to commence on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, after going on recess in December to allow Members of Parliament (MP) to spend time with their families and constituents during the festive period.

The commencement of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, in a communique issued by his office and copied The Ghanaian Times yesterday.

According to the communique, the announcement of the commencement date by Mr Bagbin was in accordance with clause (1) of article 122 of the 1992 Constitution, which conferred on the Speaker the power to do so.

"Know Ye All Men that in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Speaker by clause (1) of article 122 of the Constitution, I, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, by this Constitutional Instrument, appoint Parliament House, Accra, to be the place, and 12 noon of Tuesday, February 3, 2026, to be the time at which the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence," the communique said.

The public would be expectant of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic, following some of the drama that unfolded during the First Session of the Ninth Parliament, especially the chaos that took place on the floor of Parliament between the Majority and the Minority, in relation to the Kpandai seat that was declared vacant by Parliament and was vehemently challenged by the Minority.

The chaos, which went viral on social media, was widely condemned by the public, who believed that the legislators could have acted in a matured manner.

Another drama that took place during the First Session of the Ninth Parliament was the clash between the Majority and the Minority during the vetting of the then Acting Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, where the Minority, led by its leader, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin walked out of the vetting room.

Despite these turn of events, Ghanaians, who commented on the official Facebook page of Parliament, following the release of the commencement date for the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic, are hopeful that parliamentary proceedings would be smooth to ensure that important bills were debated and passed.