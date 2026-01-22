Ghana: Amb Djewu Appiah Presents Letter of Credence to Pres Putin

Ghana's Ambassador to Russia, Dr Djewa Appiah, has officially presented his Letter of Credence to President Vladimir Putin in a colorful ceremony at the Kremlin, formally beginning his tenure.

Dr Djewa Appiah is among 34 appointed ambassadors across the world who presented their credentials.

Ghana and Russia share a longstanding diplomatic history with formal relations established in January 14, 1958. The two nations have nurtured a multifaceted relationship over the decades.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Russia has supported Ghana's industrial and technological development, providing expertise in energy, infrastructure, and scientific research.

Ghana has in turn maintained strong bilateral engagement, contributing to regional stability and fostering mutual beneficial economic partnerships.

As a public health expert with more than 30 years of practice, Ambassador Djewa Appiah's tenure is expected to build on the foundation advancing Ghana's interest in Russia while reinforcing broader African regional cooperation initiatives.

Ambassador Djewa Appiah reiterated Ghana's dedication to promoting mutual beneficial partnerships with African countries, emphasising cooperation in political, economic, and cultural scopes.

He underscored the importance of leveraging diplomatic ties to strengthen regional development, advance trade, and investment opportunities, and expand Africa's voice in international gatherings.

Receiving the credentials, President Putin assured that Russia is ready to work with countries that are strategic partners with whom it is united by friendship, cooperation, and mutual support.

He said the foundations of his country's relationships with Africa date back to the struggle of African people for freedom and political independence, with Russia making a significant contribution to the liberation of African countries from colonial rule, contributing tremendously to their attaining statehood, and to the development of national economies and education, among others.

Dr Djewa Appiah was appointed as Ghana's Ambassador to Russia by President Mahama on September 4 last year.