Ghana: Democracy Has Not Yielded Expected Outcomes - Kwabena Agyepong

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has raised concerns over the state of democracy in Ghana, insisting that it has failed to deliver the results the nation and its founding fathers envisioned.

Speaking on his policy vision, Mr Agyepong urged Ghanaians to reflect on whether the country today represents the freedom and prosperity envisioned at independence.

"Is this the Ghana we fought for? Is this the country our forefathers dreamed of?" he asked, emphasising that while statistical indicators may paint a certain picture, the lived reality for most citizens tells a different story.

According to Mr Agyepong, the frustrations of the youth, particularly unemployed graduates, are a glaring symptom of a system that has failed to create opportunities or hope for the future.

He highlighted unemployment, poverty, and poor sanitation as major challenges confronting ordinary Ghanaians. "Too many citizens are unable to achieve their full potential in life because of the kind of systems we have, including in education, healthcare, governance, and infrastructure management," he stated.

He also pointed to the scourge of illegal mining, or galamsey, as another symptom of weak oversight and governance, stressing that such issues erode the foundations of national progress.

Mr Agyepong argued that democracy in Ghana has not fulfilled its promise to the people.

"We have not created enough hope with our politics. Democracy has not yielded the expected outcomes, and this is not our destiny. This is not the dream of our forefathers," he said.

He further warned that unless urgent reforms are undertaken, many Ghanaians will continue to struggle to reach their full potential, trapped in a system that prioritizes numbers over real-life impact.

Mr Agyepong lamented that the promise of independence and the hope for a prosperous Ghana has been clouded by the unwanted realities of modern life--persistent unemployment, inadequate social services, poor sanitation, and governance challenges that continue to undermine citizen well-being.

"We see the numbers, yes, but more importantly, we feel the reality.

And this reality is frustrating, especially for our youth," he added, calling the youth to take bold steps to vote for him to address the structural issues facing the nation. -myjoyonline

