Ghana: UMA Donates to Compassion Is Love in Action Orphanage

Yawhima — As part of its corporate social responsibility, Underground Mining Alliance (UMA) in collaboration with ROPEAK Company Limited, a sub-contractor of Newmont Ahafo Mines, has presented assorted food items and other materials to the Compassion Is Love in Action orphanage at Yawhima near Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The items including some educational materials are 20 packs of soft drinks, five gallons of cooking oil, nine packs of T-roll, 15 bags of rice, 12 boxes of soap, 15 boxes of biscuits, four bags of washing powder, five packs of exercise books and 20 sets of pencils.

Others are 40 pieces of bed spreads, 40 pieces of mattresses, 40 pieces of pillows and 20 sets of beds, all amounting to GH¢117,032.

Making the presentation, Joshua Henry Owusu Ballack, the Leading Hand Union Secretary of UMA, said the donation formed part of the corporate social responsibility towards the children in the orphanage.

He emphasised the need for society to have the interest of the less privileged by attending to their needs.

He assured that the two companies would continue to support the orphanage to enhance living conditions there for the children.

Madam Kate Wilson, Head of Administration of ROPEAK Company, pledged to renovate the washrooms of the orphanage to improve on the hygiene situation at the facility.

She later donated cash of GH¢5,000 to support the running of the orphanage.

The Founder of the Compassion Is Love In Action orphanage, Rev. Mrs Charlotte Osei Kwarteng, who received the items, expressed her profound gratitude to UMA and ROPEAK companies for their continued support towards the orphanage.

According to her, their support and partnership over the years had gone a long way to improve the living condition of the children at the facility immensely.

Mrs Osei Kwarteng prayed for God's blessing upon them so that their hearts would be touched in order to support the less privileged.

