Ghana: Mafi-Atitekpo Gets Gh¢1.4m Classroom Block Under DACF

A Divisional Chief of Mafi -Akorto Clan, Togbe Akpo Wusu Kasa IV, has commended government's efforts at bringing development to the people, particularly in the promotion of quality and accessible education, and called on stakeholders to support the government in the execution of its development agenda.

Togbe Akpo Wusu Kasa said education remained the engine of growth of every country, therefore, education development projects of the Central Tongu District Assembly needed to be commended and supported to ensure a brighter future for the youth.

Speaking at a ground breaking ceremony for the construction of GH¢ 1,448,000 six unit classroom block, an office and store, staff common room, and six seater KVIP for the Mafi-Atitekpo Primary School, which was destroyed during a storm two years ago, Togbe Kasa who is also the Chief of Mafi Atitekpo said education was the only tool that could facilitate the growth of the area.

He said the construction of the classroom block would provide a brighter future for the youth in the area, and asked parents to complement government's efforts by ensuring that their wards were in school.

He noted that traditional authorities would continue to play their role to facilitate development by promoting peace in communities, adding that development should be regarded as a collective responsibility of all.

Togbe Kasa also urged pupils and students to take advantage of the available opportunities in education to develop themselves for the future by justifying the investment government and their parents were making in them.

The District Chief Executive for Central Tongu, Mr Addison Dodzi Mornyuie, said funding for the project was the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), which should encourage the people to pay their taxes regularly for development.

Mr Mornyuie said the government was committed to the development of the area, and announced that a number of development projects were being undertaken to improve the living condition of the people, stressing the need for residents in the District to support government development activities.

The DCE, therefore, asked the people of Mafi-Atitekpo to monitor the activities of the contractor to ensure quality of work that would be delivered within the six months contract period, urging them to report negative activities of the contractor to the Assembly for the necessary action.

The Member of Parliament for Central Tongu, Mr Alexander Hotorwodze, said he would continue to work closely with the Assembly to bring the needed development to the people.

He, however, expressed concern about the growing development of insulting leaders on social media, and asked the youth to stop the negative practice.

The Assemblyman for the area, Mr Rockson Yao Dzisenu, who commended the Assembly for the project, also appealed to the DCE to ensure that teachers' bungalows would be added to the project to address the accommodation challenges confronting teachers in the area.

Earlier, the DCE performed similar exercise at Mafi-Tsetsekpo for the construction of three unit classroom block, office and store, and wash facilities at the cost of GH¢ 518, 345.00 and Mafi-Klukpo where six unit classroom block, an office and store, library, six seater KVIP, and two urinals would be constructed at the cost of GH¢ 844, 788.00.

The projects which were funded under the DACF would be completed within a six months period.