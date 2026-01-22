Ghana: La Salem, Rangoon Oldies Qualify for Renfag Champions League Final

La Salem Oldies, the Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG) Oldies League Zone B champions, have qualified for the final of the Champions League now sponsored by Oswal Investment Limited.

They gained qualification after defeating Nima Oldies 2-1 in a thrilling semi-final clash played at the McDan La Town Park over the weekend.

Touted as the 'final before final,' the game lived up to expectation, producing intense, action-packed moments that kept spectators on the edges of their seats.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nima Oldies opened the scoring in the 26th minute through striker Ibrahim Sumaila, who slotted past goalkeeper Kotei Blankson.

La Salem found the breakthrough six minutes before halftime when Livingston Mensah's right-footed strike found the back of the net.

A former Power FC striker and current FC AshantiGold '04 Head Coach, Ernest Okyere, blasted home the leader for La Salem as they took a 2-1 lead into the break.

Both sides fought gamely in the second half but all failed to add to the score.

In the other semi-final, Zone B runners-up, Rangoon Oldies, defeated Zone D champions SCC Sunday Stars 3-2 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time.

La Salem Oldies and Rangoon Oldies will now square off on Saturday, January 30, at the McDan La Town Park at 4pm to determine the ultimate league champions for the 2025/26 season with SCC Sunday Stars facing Nima Oldies in the third-place match at 2pm.

At stake for the winners and runners-up are trophies, medals, and cash prizes. Individual awards would also be presented for the best player, best goalkeeper, and top scorer, and among others.