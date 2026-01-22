Ghana: Suspect Denies Killing Immigration Officer

Bright Aweh, the key suspect in the murdered Immigration officer's case, Monday denied killing the officer, insisting on his innocence.

"I did not kill my friend. I am not a murderer. I will pass through it and justice will be served," Aweh for the first time spoke as he was escorted into a Police vehicle to be returned to custody.

Some relatives of the deceased told the GNA that they had sufficient evidence to show that Aweh was involved in the murder of Stephen King Amoah and said they would pursue justice through lawful means.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Aweh, also known as Highest Bright, is standing trial with Thomas Zigah for their alleged roles in the murder of Amoah, an Immigration Officer, at Ashongman in Accra.

When the case was called before the Adabraka District Court, presided over by Nana Abena Asoh Owusu-Omenyo, the prosecution said Police were still awaiting advice from the Attorney-General's Office.

Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana told the court that a duplicate docket was forwarded to the Attorney-General's Office on November 12, 2025, and assured the court that the police would follow up.

He, therefore, prayed for an adjournment.

The court adjourned the case to February 3, 2026.

Aweh and Zigah have been charged with conspiracy to murder and murder. The court has not yet taken their pleas, and both accused persons have been remanded into lawful custody.

Amoah went missing on July 3, 2025, after leaving home to meet Aweh at Ashongman Estate. His body was later found in a drain near Abom Junction.

Police investigations linked the meeting to a financial dispute between the two men, following a WhatsApp exchange that included images of cash.

Aweh reportedly claimed he had given Amoah GH¢500,000 to settle a debt and return the balance, but inconsistencies in his account led to his arrest.

A subsequent search at Aweh's residence uncovered items, including a camouflage outfit with bloodstains and a fufu pestle wrapped in polythene, leading to his re-arrest.

A charge of kidnapping initially preferred against Aweh was later dropped, and he was held in connection with the murder.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Zigah. Police are still on a manhunt for a third suspect.

Bright Aweh, the key suspect in the murdered Immigration officer's case, Monday denied killing the officer, insisting on his innocence.