Ghana: NASTAG Cuts Certified Seed Prices By Up to 25 Percent

The National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG) has announced a landmark decision to reduce the price of certified seeds by 20-25 per cent for the 2026 farming season.

This decision is aimed at directly alleviating the financial burden on Ghanaian farmers and accelerating the adoption of high-quality, improved seeds nationwide.

This is contained in a press release issued and signed by the President National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG), Seidu Abdulai Mubarak.

He explained that the price reduction underscored NASTAG's commitment to the growth and sustainability of Ghana's agricultural sector.

"By making quality seeds more accessible, we empower farmers to achieve higher yields, improve resilience to climate variability, and enhance their productivity and incomes," he added.

It said "NASTAG's 20-25 per cent seed price reduction is a bold, farmer-centric investment in Ghana's agricultural future. We are ready to work hand-in-hand with the government, through the Feed Ghana program, to deliver quality seeds to every farm."

Mr Mubarak used the opportunity to implore the government to address the pressing market glut to safeguard farmer profits and ensure the long-term viability of our food systems.

"Together, we can sow the seeds of a more prosperous and food-secure Ghana," he stated.

To maximise the impact of this initiative and ensure widespread adoption, Mr Mubarak formally called for a strategic partnership with the government's flagship Feed Ghana programme.

"We believe a collaborative effort is essential. We propose joint initiatives such as integrated seed distribution and agronomic support within Feed Ghana's operational framework, and awareness campaigns to educate farmers on the superior returns on investment from using certified seeds," he said.

According to him, such a partnership would ensure that the benefits of reduced seed prices translate directly into increased food security, improved farmers' livelihoods, and the realisation of the Feed Ghana Programme's core objectives.

Touching on addressing the market glut crisis, he said NASTAG was deeply concerned about the current market glut situation affecting key staples, particularly maize, soya, and rice.

This, he said, had led to critically low demand, plummeting prices, and a severe inability for farmers to sell their produce.

He commended the government's efforts in agricultural development and urgently called for immediate intervention to tackle this glut crisis.