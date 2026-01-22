Ghana: World Cup 2026 / Apply Early for Visas - US Embassy

The U.S. Embassy in Accra is encouraging Ghanaian football enthusiasts and fans of the Black Stars planning to travel to the U.S for 2026 World Cup to apply early as it opened thousands of additional non-immigrant visa appointment and slots.

A statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Accra said many of the openings are "available now".

The Embassy said it would "continue to process non-immigrant visa applications".

It said applicants could apply via the official U.S. visa appointment website: https://gh.usembassy.gov/visas/.

This announcement brings relief to thousands of Black Stars fans planning to travel to the United States to support the Black Stars.

It also put to rest recent brouhaha in Ghana about U.S directive to halt immigrant visa processing for 75 countries including Ghana.

On December 5, 2025, the embassies of U.S., Canada, and Mexico in Ghana assured football fans of a smooth and efficient visa process ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the three countries.

"We will ensure a smooth process for Ghanaian fans to travel around to areas where Ghana's Black Stars would be playing," the officials stated.

The assurance was given during a World Cup draw watch party held at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Accra.

The event brought together diplomats, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Christian Rogg, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Ebi Bright, former national team players, and other sports lovers.

In his welcome address, the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ghana, Mr Rolf Olson, expressed excitement about being among the nations hosting the first tri-national World Cup, featuring 104 matches among 48 countries across 11 U.S. cities, three Mexican cities, and two in Canada.

He said the embassy would increase visa adjudication and interview dates, acknowledging the current backlog.

"We have received assurances from Washington and will have temporary support to boost our ability to process visa applications and facilitate interview appointments for Ghanaian fans who intend to attend the World Cup," he noted.

He added that in January, the embassy will issue detailed public information on the application process for ticket-holding fans, including how to obtain expedited appointments.