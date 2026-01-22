Ghana: Arise Ghana Pickets At U.S. Embassy to Demand Deportation of Ken Ofori-Atta

Arise Ghana; a pressure group, yesterday staged a protest at the United States Embassy in Accra, demanding the deportation of Ghana's former Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to face trial over alleged financial mismanagement.

Clad in red T-shirts, members of the group converged at the Embassy as early as 6 a.m., chanting slogans and holding placards calling for Mr Ofori-Atta's immediate return to Ghana.

The protest was led by the convener of Arise Ghana, Mr Bernard Mornah.

Addressing the media, Mr Mornah accused the former Finance Minister of presiding over what he described as a "destructive economic era" that plunged the country into severe hardship.

He alleged that the economic difficulties Ghanaians endured were direct consequences of policies implemented under Mr Ofori-Atta's tenure.

According to Mr Mornah, Mr Ofori-Atta was responsible for the mismanagement and alleged diversion of state resources for personal benefit.

He cited the sale of Metro Mass Transit buses for as low as GH¢2,500, claiming that proceeds from such sales did not reflect in the Consolidated Fund and that the loss of the buses worsened public transport challenges nationwide.

He further accused the former minister of misleading the public over the financing of the National Cathedral project.

Mr Mornah recalled assurances that no state funds would be used for the project, only for the public to later learn that more than $97 million of public funds had allegedly been spent on the stalled edifice.

"These are clear indicators of the systematic looting of state resources," Mr Mornah asserted, adding that the Office of the Special Prosecutor had reportedly outlined about 78 charges against Mr Ofori-Atta.

He questioned why the former minister had not returned to Ghana to account for his stewardship.

Mr Mornah warned that the protest would continue until the United States authorities acted.

"If the U.S. decides that Mr Ofori-Atta should return to Ghana, we will immediately call off the picketing. However, if after two weeks there is no action, we will review our operations and escalate our protests until the United States facilitates his extradition," he stated.

In a separate interview, the Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana, Mr Joseph Kobla Wemakor, said the protest reflected the broader concerns of civil society over accountability and justice, stressing the need for transparency in the management of public resources.