Ghana: Kumasi Cultural Centre to Receive Facelift - Acting Executive Director

The Kumasi Cultural Centre (KCC) will be refurbished to restore it to its former glory, the Acting Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Mr Wakefield Wisdom Ackuaku, has stated.

According to him, the KCC was the hub of "tradition and heritage," and would be redeveloped to meet that status.

Mr Ackuaku disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi during the first Awukudae Festival of the year.

The visit, led by Management of the Kumasi Cultural Centre (Amammerefie), was to formally introduce the new Executive Director to the Asantehene and seek his blessings as he embarks on a mission to revamp the Ashanti Regional Centre for National Culture.

Recalling the Centre's historic role, Mr Ackuaku said: "When we were young, we wanted to learn culture and tradition; we came from Accra to Kumasi because this is the hub of culture and heritage. It has well preserved our heritage, and so we have to make it appealing."

The occasion also marked the announcement of the Centre's 75th Anniversary.

In honour of the Asantehene, Mr Ackuaku presented KotokoHeneKuduo -- a golden casket embossed with the porcupine emblem, Otumfuo's headgear, Adinkra symbols, and other Asante motifs -- symbolizing continuity and renewal.

The delegation included Ms Naomi Alabi, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, Mr Peter Kofi Marfo, Ashanti Regional Director of the Centre for National Culture, and several District Cultural Officers.

Mr Marfo also appealed for corporate support towards the anniversary celebrations, stressing: "We should work together to preserve our rich cultural heritage."

"With Otumfuo's blessings and renewed commitment from stakeholders, the Kumasi Cultural Centre is poised to reclaim its place as Ghana's foremost beacon of culture and tradition," he said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in his address thanked the Executive Director for the presentation of the KotokoHeneKuduo (AsanteheneKuduo) and reaffirmed his support for the upcoming 75th Anniversary celebration of the Kumasi Cultural Centre

A Linguist of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Baffour Kantankrakyi, cautioned that the Centre's original concept was being eroded by land allocations for recreational purposes.

He urged that traditional authorities be given representation on the Centre's Board to safeguard its cultural significance.