Ghana: Swag Congratulates Referee Daniel Laryea

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has congratulated Referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea on his outstanding achievements and exemplary representation of Ghanaian football officiating at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Referee Laryea's career trajectory and recent accomplishments reflect the dividends of merit-based development and strong institutional support.

It is, therefore, no surprising that he was honoured as the 2025 Referee of the Year by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana at the 50th SWAG Awards.

"At AFCON 2025, despite Ghana's failure to qualify for the tournament, Laryea distinguished himself as the only Ghanaian among the 72 match officials selected, serving with distinction as both an elite referee and a proud ambassador of Ghana," a statement signed by Mr Kwabena Yeboah, president of SWAG, indicated.

His appointment to officiate the AFCON 2025 semifinal between host nation, Morocco, and Nigeria was a powerful affirmation of his competence and integrity.

"In a high-pressure encounter of continental significance, Daniel Laryea delivered an authoritative and composed performance, further reinforcing the confidence reposed in him by the Confederation of African Football (CAF)," the statement continue.

Beyond AFCON 2025, Daniel Laryea's officiating résumé spans multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the CAF Women's Champions League, the African Nations Championship (CHAN), and several high-profile domestic competitions.

SWAG commends the GFA for its commitment to strengthening refereeing in Ghana and restoring credibility and integrity to football officiating after a challenging chapter in the nation's football history.

SWAG also remains hopeful that this positive momentum will be sustained and enhanced, leading to the emergence of more Ghanaian referees at major CAF and FIFA competitions, and ensuring that Ghana's refereeing fraternity continues to command respect across Africa and beyond.