Nigeria: Sunu Group Reaffirms Growth, Recapitalisation Drive

SUNU Group has reaffirmed its commitment to expansion, financial strength and healthcare leadership across Africa, as the pan-African insurance group marked the third anniversary of the passing of its founder, Mr. Pathé Dione.

Across Nigeria and the 16 other African countries where SUNU operates, employees gathered in churches and mosques for thanksgiving services and prayers, celebrating the life and vision of the late insurance icon.

The commemorations, management said, reflect not only respect for the founder's memory but also a renewed resolve to sustain and scale the business he built.

Speaking in Lagos on the sidelines of the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc, Dr. Samuel Ogbodu, said the Group's steady growth trajectory, recapitalisation plans and investment in people remain central to preserving the founder's legacy.

"The depth of remembrance is driven by the humanity and vision of our founder, but the best way to honour him is by strengthening the institutions he built," Ogbodu said. "SUNU is focused on growth in Gross Written Premium, Profit Before Tax and Profit After Tax, while deliberately investing in staff development to deliver sustainable performance."

He disclosed that since the founder's passing, SUNU Group has continued to expand its African footprint, with a new operation already established in the Democratic Republic of Congo and plans underway to enter additional markets.

Beyond geographic expansion, Ogbodu stressed that recapitalisation remains a top priority, particularly in Nigeria, in line with National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) requirements.

"We have done the needful and are currently going through regulatory approvals. Shareholders' approval is being sought to raise ₦9 billion through a rights issue and private placement," he said, adding that the Group has recorded strong investor interest.

According to him, SUNU Group, which holds about 83 per cent equity in SUNU Assurances Nigeria, is prepared to inject over $500 million (nearly ₦9 billion) if required, while local shareholders are also expected to participate.

"We have sufficient funds to run the business, but compliance with regulation is critical. SUNU came to Nigeria to stay, and we are fully committed to meeting all recapitalisation requirements," Ogbodu said, noting that the company has paid dividends consistently over the past three years, with increasing payouts.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Control and Risk Management, SUNU Assurances Nigeria, and Regional Manager, Anglophone Subsidiaries, Mr. Elie Ogounigni, said the Group's resilience three years after the founder's death demonstrates the strength of its institutional foundation.

"He built an organisation designed to endure beyond individuals and families," Ogounigni said. "SUNU was structured to last, and that is why the vision is still alive and growing."

On recapitalisation, Ogounigni reaffirmed the Group's resolve to fully meet regulatory expectations, assuring stakeholders that any funding gaps would be covered by the parent company.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of SUNU Health Nigeria Limited, Dr. Patrick Korie, highlighted the Group's growing presence in the health insurance space, noting that the company's recent recognition as "The Most Customer-Focused Health Insurance Company of the Year 2025" reflects the founder's emphasis on service, discipline and people-centred leadership.