Nigeria: Negative Self-Perception Hurting Nigeria's Global Standing - Fashola

Former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), has warned that persistent negative self-perception by Nigerians is damaging the country's global reputation, urging citizens and leaders to consciously reshape how Nigeria is portrayed at home and abroad.

Fashola made the call on Tuesday while delivering the keynote address at the Nigeria Reputation Summit 2026, where he argued that defending Nigeria's image was not optional but a constitutional duty of every citizen.

Citing provisions of the constitution, he said: "It shall be the duty of every citizen, without exception, to help enhance and defend Nigeria and render such national service as may be required for the good of the people."

The former Minister of Works, Power and Housing maintained that despite its challenges, Nigeria remains a country of immense talent, influence and opportunity, but lamented that Nigerians often undermine these strengths through negative narratives.

According to Fashola, Nigeria's reputation has suffered more from internal narratives than from external hostility, warning that constant self-criticism without balance weakens national confidence.

"Have we lost belief in ourselves? I certainly don't think so. Yes, there are a few examples of people who give us a bad reputation, but that should not define who we are," he said.

The former governor said Nigeria was not fully harnessing its soft power, particularly in culture, sports, music, fashion, food and the diaspora, to shape global opinion and attract investment. He noted that Nigerians abroad were influencing economies and political spaces worldwide, yet this visibility had not translated into strong national branding.

Fashola, who said all his education was obtained in Nigeria, described the country as one of the world's biggest "rags-to-riches" environments and urged young Nigerians not to give up on its potential.

He also underscored the role of communication in governance, noting that policy success often depends on how messages are framed and delivered. Warning against careless language by leaders and institutions, he said negative self-esteem was dangerous and could reinforce harmful stereotypes.

Fashola urged Nigerians to promote the country's strengths while addressing its weaknesses constructively, stressing that national pride must go hand in hand with responsibility.