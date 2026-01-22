Nigeria: Sterling Bank Promotes Creative Economy

Sterling Bank has reiterated its support for health, wellness, tourism and the creative economy through its participation in The Art of Wellbeing experience held at ISIMI Lagos.

The event brought together policymakers, private sector leaders, wellness advocates and creatives to explore how wellbeing can drive economic growth, particularly within tourism, hospitality and the creative industries.

Speaking at the gathering, Sterling Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar Suleiman, said prioritising physical and mental health should be viewed as an economic investment rather than a social luxury.

"As a community, we must begin to see wellbeing as economic infrastructure," Suleiman said. "When health is prioritised, productivity improves, healthcare costs reduce, workforce participation increases, and value chains within tourism, hospitality and the creative economy become more competitive and attractive to investors."

Senior officials of the Lagos State Government were also in attendance, including the Deputy Director of Research and Development at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Emmanuel Benson Okwuokenyen, and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism, Damilola Ayinde-Marshal.

The day-long programme featured a mix of wellness-focused activities such as mindfulness sessions, fitness routines, creative installations and wellness pods, alongside a farm-to-table culinary experience set within ISIMI Lagos' nature-based environment.

Organisers said the experience was designed to showcase Lagos' growing appeal as a destination for experiential tourism while highlighting the role collaboration plays in building a sustainable lifestyle and tourism economy.

Commenting on Sterling Bank's involvement, the bank's Head of Tourism and Creative Arts Business, Abiola Adelana, said health and creativity present strong opportunities for long-term economic value.

"We recognise the potential of health and the creative ecosystem to unlock sustainable economic opportunities," Adelana said. "This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting sectors that improve quality of life while creating scalable opportunities across wellness, tourism and hospitality."

Sterling Bank said initiatives such as The Art of Wellbeing align with its broader strategy of supporting sectors that promote inclusive growth and economic resilience, while positioning Nigeria as a hub for innovative wellness and tourism experiences.