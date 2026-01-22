Nigeria: Defection Talks Ongoing, No Decision Yet - Kano Gov's Aide

The Kano State Government has said no decision has been taken on the possible defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite growing political discussions across party lines.

The governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, stated this while speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, following Monday's closed-door meeting between Governor Yusuf and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Bature said the meeting with the president was centred on development and security issues affecting Kano State, not partisan politics. According to him, Governor Yusuf briefed President Tinubu on the security situation in parts of the state, particularly local government areas bordering Katsina and Kaduna states, where banditry has continued to pose serious challenges.

He said the governor sought enhanced collaboration between Kano's security architecture, including the Neighbourhood Watch Corps, and federal security agencies to curb emerging threats and strengthen intelligence gathering.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The visit was an opportunity to brief Mr President on the realities on the ground and to seek partnership and support, especially on security and infrastructure," Bature said.

He disclosed that President Tinubu approved a ₦46 billion federal intervention to support the completion of a major state-owned infrastructure project, describing the approval as a demonstration of goodwill to the people of Kano.

Addressing speculations that the Abuja visit signalled an imminent defection to the APC, Bature said while political consultations were ongoing, no final decision had been reached.

"Defection is not something that happens overnight. It involves legal, constitutional and political considerations. At the moment, discussions are ongoing, but no decision has been taken," he said.

Bature noted that political realignments were common ahead of major elections, stressing that consultations were taking place across different platforms, including the NNPP, APC, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party.

He also acknowledged internal challenges within the NNPP but insisted that the Kwankwasiyya movement remained intact, describing it as an ideology that transcends party platforms.

"Kwankwasiyya is stronger than any political party. It is a movement that cuts across parties, and whatever decision is eventually taken will be made known at the appropriate time," he said.

The spokesperson further dismissed claims that any alleged defection plan was driven by pressure from political leaders, insisting that Governor Yusuf remained focused on delivering on his mandate to the people of Kano between 2023 and 2027.

Serving governor entitled to automatic ticket -- Kano APC chair

Meanwhile, the Kano State Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Abbas, has said that in a democratic setting, a serving governor is ordinarily entitled to an automatic ticket to seek re-election, describing it as standard political practice.

Abbas, speaking in a viral audio interview with an online platform, said the principle applied regardless of party affiliation, noting that once an incumbent governor secures his party's ticket through the primary process, defeating him at the polls becomes difficult.

"Whether you like it or not, in the democracy that I know, a sitting governor is entitled to an automatic ticket. If he wins the primaries, that is all. It is even hard to defeat a serving governor," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The APC chairman also commented on governance in Kano under the NNPP, saying the performance of the current administration would be objectively assessed. While acknowledging that some actions of the government were commendable, he said others were questionable and should be properly scrutinised.

Abbas further alleged that governance in the state appeared to reflect dual influence, insisting that both Governor Yusuf and his political mentor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, should be assessed.

"There were two governors in Kano, so every governor will be looked into and judged," he said.

His remarks come amid intensifying political manoeuvring and speculation over possible defections in Kano State, as political parties reposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.