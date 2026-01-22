Nigeria: Visa Freeze Clouds Fan Access Ahead FIFA World Cup

Concerns are growing ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup following reports of expanded U.S. visa suspensions and stricter immigration controls that could affect supporters from several countries already qualified for the tournament.

Although FIFA has received assurances that players, coaches, match officials and accredited team personnel will be granted entry into the United States through special exemptions, the wider impact on fans, journalists, and non-official delegations remains uncertain. With the United States set to host the majority of matches, visa accessibility is emerging as a major issue that could shape attendance, atmosphere and inclusivity at the tournament.

Next Stay 40 42 00:00 00:00 / 00:00 10 Sec

The concerns follow an internal U.S. State Department memo announcing a freeze on visa applications from 75 countries as part of a broader review of screening and vetting procedures. The measure, which takes effect from January 21, requires consular officers to assess applicants' age, health, English proficiency and likelihood of relying on public benefits.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people," spokesperson Tommy Piggott said.

Among the countries already qualified for the 2026 World Cup and reportedly affected by the visa freeze are Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Algeria, Cape Verde, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia, Uruguay and Uzbekistan.

For African teams such as Algeria, Ghana, Senegal, Egypt and Tunisia, qualification has been greeted with widespread enthusiasm, but visa-related hurdles could significantly reduce the number of travelling supporters. Fan groups and diaspora communities, traditionally a strong presence at World Cup venues, fear prolonged processing times or outright denials.

In South America, Brazil and Uruguay are also affected. While their football federations are expected to benefit from tournament exemptions, restrictions on ordinary citizens could limit fan turnout, particularly for group-stage matches in major U.S. cities. Colombia faces similar concerns, with football tour operators already reporting uncertainty among clients.

Morocco, semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, and first-time qualifiers Uzbekistan and Cape Verde could see historic moments dampened if supporters are unable to attend in person. Iran and Haiti, long affected by U.S. travel restrictions, are among the most impacted, with fans facing particularly strict barriers.