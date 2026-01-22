Nigeria: Elvira Beats Lowry to Dramatic Dubai Title

21 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Shane Lowry found water on the 18th hole as he missed out on the Dubai Invitational title to Nacho Elvira in a dramatic final round.

Lowry held a one-shot lead heading to the final hole, but a wayward bunker shot flew past the flag and rolled into the lake on the far side of the green.

A hole behind, overnight leader Elvira made a birdie putt on the 17th to join Lowry on 10 under while the Irishman toiled.

While Lowry had to settle for a double bogey on the final hole and dropped back to eight under, Spain's Elvira secured the par he needed to win the third title of his career.

Rory McIlroy was one of five players involved in a tie for the lead midway down the back nine, along with Elvira, Lowry, England's Marcus Armitage and New Zealand's Daniel Hillier, but the challengers fell away one by one.

A hole ahead of his Ryder Cup team-mate, McIlroy required a birdie to tie for the lead but, foreshadowing Lowry's fate, he overhit from the same bunker and his chance slipped away.

Masters champion McIlroy was left to rue a slow start but soon put himself in contention with five birdies in a row.

That left him with a chance of victory, but a wayward tee shot on the 18th left him in deep rough and he could only find the bunker with his recovery, and that ended his hopes.

The demise of McIlroy left a shootout between Lowry, who had moved into the solo lead on 10 under with a birdie on the 13th, and Elvira, who had led but fell back into the pack after back-to-back bogeys on the eighth and ninth.

