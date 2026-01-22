Liberia: President Boakai Consoles Jewel Howard-Taylor After Son's Tragic Passing

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has paid a condolence visit to former Vice President Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor following the death of her son, Charles Phillip Taylor Jr., in a gesture widely seen as demonstrating statesmanship and national unity beyond political differences.

President Boakai on Wednesday led an entourage of senior government officials to Madam Taylor's Congo Town residence to express sympathy and solidarity during her period of mourning. Observers noted that the visit, despite political divisions, underscored leadership, empathy, and respect at a moment of personal loss.

Charles Phillip Taylor Jr., also known as Philip Taylor, died on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital (JFK) in Monrovia after being treated for a medical emergency.

Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor publicly announced her son's passing with deep sorrow, describing the loss as devastating.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Philip was love, light, and purpose in my life. His presence shaped my days and gave meaning to my world. Words fall short in honoring who he was and what he meant to our family," Madam Taylor emotionally stated.

She appealed for prayers, strength, and grace during the family's time of grief, while thanking all those who have reached out with kindness, support, and well wishes. She noted that the compassion shown by friends, relatives, and well-wishers has provided comfort as the family mourns their precious son.

Media reports indicate that Philip Taylor suffered a medical emergency and respiratory arrest. He was first taken to GIMS Hospital in the Sophie Community, where he reportedly fell into a coma, before being transferred to JFK Hospital, where he later passed away.

Charles Phillip Taylor Jr. was the only biological son of Jewel Howard-Taylor--former First Lady of Liberia and former Vice President--and Charles Ghankay Taylor, Liberia's 22nd President.

Madam Howard-Taylor served as First Lady during Charles Taylor's presidency from 1997 to 2003 and later as Vice President from 2018 to 2024, maintaining a long political career independent of her former husband.

Charles Ghankay Taylor was later convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the Sierra Leone civil war and is currently serving a 50-year sentence in the United Kingdom.

The passing of Charles Phillip Taylor Jr. has deeply affected his family and many Liberians who knew him. While official medical details remain limited, multiple reports confirm his death at JFK Hospital following a serious health crisis. The family is expected to announce funeral arrangements in the coming days.