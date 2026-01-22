Liberia: Sustainable Growth Is a Security Strategy

- FM Nyanti champions Economic Diplomacy for Liberia

Liberia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Madam Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, has informed partners and allies that sustainable growth is a security strategy, while pledging Liberia's commitment to progressive economic diplomacy.

The focus of the closed-door roundtable conversation was to move beyond rhetoric and focus on alignment between public and private capital, national priorities and global responsibilities, economic growth and international peace and security.

Speaking at a closed-door dialogue organized at the Financial Times House in Davos, Minister Nyanti said Liberia stands at a pivotal moment in its national journey, one defined not by dependency but by proactive engagement and shared responsibility.

Minister Nyanti emphasized that economic diplomacy has evolved, adding that for Liberia, it now means mobilizing investment that creates jobs, strengthens institutions, supports climate resilience, and reinforces national and regional stability.

"Sustainable growth itself is a security strategy," she emphasized. "Peace cannot be sustained by diplomacy or security instruments alone; it requires inclusive economies, credible governance, and long-term international partnerships," she disclosed.

The Liberian Foreign Minister, at the same time, is calling for deeper and more strategic partnerships between governments, multilateral institutions, and the private sector, emphasizing that Liberia's economic future is inseparable from its diplomatic and peace-building role on the global stage.

She conveyed greetings from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., noting that the presence of global partners at the roundtable reflects growing confidence in Liberia's future and a shared belief in principled and forward-looking partnerships.

"Liberia today is redefining its place in the world--not as a recipient of goodwill, but as an active partner in global economic diplomacy, peacebuilding, and multilateral cooperation," Minister Nyanti indicated. -Dispatch