Addis Abeba — Tigray political actors have raised concerns over the remarks and actions of the United States Ambassador to Ethiopia following his recent visit to Western Tigray, warning that public messaging and engagement perceived as unbalanced could undermine trust at a sensitive stage in the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

The concerns were expressed by the Interim Regional Administration of Tigray (IRA), Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Salsay Weyane Tigray, all of which urged international partners--particularly the United States--to exercise impartial and principled engagement in the region.

Speaking during Epiphany celebrations in Maichew, President of the Interim Regional Administration of Tigray, Gen. Tadesse Werede, said the region continues to face what he described as a systematic economic blockade that is undermining recovery. He cited the prolonged disruption of civil servants' salaries and restrictions on access to bank savings as persistent challenges. While expressing appreciation for international support toward reconstruction, Gen. Tadesse said such assistance remains negligible compared to the scale of destruction and the constraints still affecting the region.

Gen. Tadesse said the Interim Regional Administration has sought to address outstanding issues through dialogue with the federal government and African Union-led negotiations, particularly regarding the return of displaced persons and respect for Tigray's constitutional borders.

He noted that while progress has been made on some issues--including agreements on the dissolution of what he termed illegal administrations and the return of displaced persons--key questions related to administration and the long-term resolution of border disputes remain unresolved.

Referring specifically to Western Tigray, Gen. Tadesse stressed that while humanitarian considerations must be prioritized, the regional administration should not be sidelined from processes affecting the area. He cautioned against replicating the model used for the return of displaced persons to Tselemti, citing unresolved challenges and cases of re-displacement, and warned that imposing solutions without negotiation risks exacerbating the crisis.

In a separate press release issued last week, the TPLF said it was concerned that the ambassador's public comments following his visit to Humera risk reinforcing polarization among the signatories to the Pretoria Agreement rather than contributing to confidence-building. While acknowledging the role of international partners in supporting the peace process, the party emphasized that the United States, as an observer to the Pretoria Agreement and a key international partner, wields significant moral and political influence that should be exercised through impartial engagement.

According to the TPLF, the central challenge facing the peace process is not a lack of concern for civilians but the absence of conditions necessary for the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of displaced persons.

The party reiterated that more than one million civilians were forcibly displaced from Western Tigray and cited reports by international human rights organizations documenting widespread and systematic abuses. As long as forces implicated in those abuses remain in control of the area, the statement said, prospects for safe return, reconciliation, and meaningful political choice remain limited.

The TPLF also rejected calls to set aside politics in addressing the conflict, arguing that the war in Tigray was fundamentally political, rooted in disputes over governance, constitutional order, and the contestation of political power.

It stressed that the Pretoria Agreement itself is a political framework intended to restore constitutional order, address grievances through dialogue, and reject violence as a means of political contestation. Sustainable peace, the party added, is inseparable from justice, accountability, and the restoration of rights.

In a separate statement, Salsay Weyane Tigray expressed what it described as "urgent concern" over the ambassador's visit, objecting to the use of the name "Humera" instead of "Western Tigray," which it said is the constitutionally recognized designation. The group argued that such terminology risks legitimizing authorities it considers unlawful and disregards the suffering of victims of abuses documented by international human rights organizations. It also criticized the ambassador's engagement with local authorities during the visit and called for clarification and retraction of what it described as troubling actions.

Taken together, the statements reflect growing unease among Tigray political actors over international engagement in Western Tigray. While reiterating their readiness to engage in dialogue in good faith, they urged international partners to recommit to an impartial role that supports confidence-building, clarifies areas of disagreement among the signatories, and advances a credible, sequenced roadmap for the full implementation of the Pretoria Agreement.

US Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga on 15 January 2026 morning arrived in Humera town, Western Tigray, accompanied by Getachew Reda, Advisor on Horn of Africa Affairs to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Ambassador was received by Ashete Demlew, an administrator installed by the Amhara regional government.

Humera, located in Western Tigray, remains at the center of unresolved political, security, & humanitarian challenges in the aftermath of the two-year war in Tigray.

In a message shared by the US Embassy in Addis Abeba on Thursday, Ambassador Massinga said he had witnessed firsthand the hardships facing residents of Humera. "The needs are urgent - damaged infrastructure, limited medical care, and a lack of basic services continue to affect the lives of many," he said.

The Ambassador also drew attention to the situation of people displaced by the conflict, noting that many have depended on international humanitarian assistance for years. "While humanitarian aid remains vital, it is not a long-term solution," he said. "The United States supports an Ethiopian-led, UN-backed process that allows every individual to decide, safely and with dignity, where to rebuild their lives."