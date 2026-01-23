Mekelle — Human Rights First has raised concern over what it described as a deteriorating human rights situation in the Tigray region, citing multiple allegations of arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, and physical harm.

In a statement released on Thursday, the organization said it has documented several cases of abductions and detentions across different parts of the region, warning that the reported incidents indicate a broader pattern of deprivation of liberty without due process.

Among the cases highlighted is that of Filmon Gebrehiwot, who was reportedly abducted in Mekelle around five months ago while on his way home. According to the statement, his whereabouts and condition remain unknown.

In August 2025, Addis Standard reported on Filmon Gebrehiwot's disappearance. A cameraman and owner of Filari Production, Filmon has been missing for months, with no information about his fate or location. His wife, Genet Ezra, told Addis Standard that she last spoke with him on the evening of Sunday, 10 August, when he called to say he was on his way home in a Bajaj.

"He said he was coming home. I tried calling him again, but he didn't answer. Later, his phone was switched off," she said.

Genet said she reported his disappearance to the police the following morning but has yet to receive any information. The prolonged uncertainty, she added, has taken a heavy emotional toll on the family, particularly their two young children. "They have never been separated from their father for this long. He means everything to them. Every evening they wait for him to come home. That is the hardest part," she said.

Human Rights First also cited the case of Yohannes Abraha, an Eritrean national known for his political opposition to the Eritrean government, who was reportedly abducted in Mekelle. The organization said no information has been made available regarding his current status or whereabouts.

Another reported case involves Birhane Gebreghergis, a long-time activist and supporter of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), who was allegedly abducted seven days ago in Shire town, Northwestern Tigray. The statement noted that Birhane had recently expressed public criticism of the TPLF prior to his disappearance.

The organization further raised concern over the detention of Brigadier General Guesh Gebre, a former senior leader within Tigrayan forces. According to Human Rights First, Brig. Gen. Guesh was detained days ago by the Tigray military wing and has not been brought before a court, with his place of detention remaining unconfirmed.

While the military has reportedly stated that the detention is related to alleged military violations, Human Rights First noted that Brig. Gen. Guesh had previously been suspended from his position and stripped of his membership following disagreements with majority decisions within the Tigrayan military structure in January 2025.

Speaking to Addis Standard on Wednesday, the general's brother, Yibrah Gebre, said Guesh told family members that he has not been formally presented before a court. "Two people came to the detention facility, introduced themselves as a judge and a prosecutor, and then left," Yibrah said, stressing that no court hearing took place.

He also alleged that the family's visit on Tuesday was limited and misrepresented in media reports. "We were prevented from seeing him today. Yesterday's visit was staged for the media. A journalist was already there before we arrived, recorded the family without our consent, and portrayed it as if we were allowed to visit Guesh regularly," he said.

Human Rights First said the lack of official information regarding the legal basis for detentions, the location of detainees, and their access to due process constitutes a serious humanitarian and legal concern.