Nigeria: NJC Forwards 14 Candidates' Names to Tinubu for Appointment As Federal High Court

The NJC said it initially resolved to await security clearance on the shortlisted candidates.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 14 candidates to President Bola Tinubu for appointment as judges of the Federal High Court.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, the council said the decision was taken at its 110th meeting held on 13 and 14 January.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The meeting was presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and chair of thr council, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

According to the statement, the NJC had initially resolved to await security clearance on the shortlisted candidates before forwarding their names to the president.

Following the receipt of the security reports, which contained no adverse findings, the council today (Thursday) formally transmitted the names to President Tinubu for appointment.

The recommended candidates are Suleiman Amida Hassan, Muhammad Barau Saidu, Igboko Chinelo Conchita

Onuegbu, Chioma Angela, Galumje Edingah, Ibrahim Vera Eneabo, Abubakar Musa Usman, Salihu Aisha Yunusa, Ikpeme Joy Bassey, Shehu Umaru Adamu, Mohammed Ibrahim Buba, Eigege-Binjin Nendelmum Judith, Usoro Kuyik Uduak and Nwoye Osinachi Donatus.

The 14 Federal High Court candidates are part of 36 candidates, recommended for various judicial appointments, including for the Supreme Court bench, at the

110th meeting of the NJC held on 13 and 14 January.

The Council approved appointments to State High Courts, Sharia Courts of Appeal, and Customary Courts of Appeal in multiple states.