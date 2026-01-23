Nigeria: Enugu Govt Agric Officials Educate Igbo-Eze South Farmers On Farming, Storage Techniques

press release

The officials were on a sensitisation tour on post-farming and post-harvest activities.

Officials of the Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme (ENADEP) visited the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area on Thursday, 22 January, where they spent time to educate the farmers on farming and storage techniques.

The ENADEP officials were on a sensitisation tour on post-farming and post-harvest activities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The visiting officials were received at the Igbo-Eze South Council Secretariat, Ibagwa-Aka, by the Chairman of the council, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, who said that the initiative is a clear demonstration of Governor Peter Mbah administration's commitment to food security, agricultural value addition, and the empowerment of farmers across Enugu State.

The ENADEP team, led by the Programme Manager, Samuel Onyishi, a professor, included the Zonal Manager, Agricultural zone, Jacinta Eze, the State Director of Nutrition, Calister Asogwa, and others.

Mrs Eze took time to educate the Igbo-Eze South farmers on timely harvesting, proper storage, and processing of crops such as maize, cassava, beans, and others, with emphasis on preserving nutritional value.

The State Director of Nutrition, Mrs Asogwa, delivered a practical session on tomato paste processing, highlighting hygiene, preservation, and value addition.

In his address to the team, the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South, Mr Ukwueze, commended the "working governor" of Enugu, Mr Mbah, for his visionary leadership and "strong focus" on transforming agriculture from subsistence to productivity and prosperity.

"This sensitisation is timely and will go a long way in reducing post-harvest losses and improving farmers' incomes in Igbo-Eze South," Mr Ukwueze said.

He assured the ENADEP team of the council's support and readiness to collaborate in all programmes aimed at strengthening agriculture and improving the welfare of farmers in the council area.

"Together, we will continue to support policies and partnerships that secure food sufficiency and sustainable development for our people," the chairman said.