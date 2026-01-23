Nigeria: Bayelsa Athletics Association Gets New Chairman

22 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Kolawole Oredipe, the immediate past vice-chairman of the association, took over from Godwin Oghogho, whose tenure had elapsed.

A board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Kolawole Oredipe, has emerged as the new chairman of the Bayelsa Athletics Association.

Mr Oredipe, the immediate past vice-chairman of the association, took over from Godwin Oghogho, whose tenure had elapsed.

A letter of appointment signed by the Director of Sports, Bayelsa Sports Council, Andrew Aye, stated that Mr Oredipe's elevation to chairman followed his contributions to the development of athletics in the state over the past five years.

Mr Aye urged Mr Oredipe to continue working with key stakeholders in the sport to achieve greater progress.

According to the letter, Mr Oredipe, a seasoned broadcaster and the director-general of the state's New Media, founded SamKay Athletics Club, Yenagoa.

Over the years, the club has discovered and nurtured young Bayelsa track-and-field athletes who have gone on to represent the state at both national and international levels.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.