Nigeria: Bayelsa Athletics Association Gets New Chairman

A board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Kolawole Oredipe, has emerged as the new chairman of the Bayelsa Athletics Association.

Mr Oredipe, the immediate past vice-chairman of the association, took over from Godwin Oghogho, whose tenure had elapsed.

A letter of appointment signed by the Director of Sports, Bayelsa Sports Council, Andrew Aye, stated that Mr Oredipe's elevation to chairman followed his contributions to the development of athletics in the state over the past five years.

Mr Aye urged Mr Oredipe to continue working with key stakeholders in the sport to achieve greater progress.

According to the letter, Mr Oredipe, a seasoned broadcaster and the director-general of the state's New Media, founded SamKay Athletics Club, Yenagoa.

Over the years, the club has discovered and nurtured young Bayelsa track-and-field athletes who have gone on to represent the state at both national and international levels.