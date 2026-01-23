Senegal: 'I Tried to Protect My Players From Injustice' - - Pape Thiaw Breaks Silence On Afcon Final Walk-Off

The final will be remembered not only for silverware, but for a defining debate about officiating, emotion, and where protest ends, and passion begins in African football's biggest moments

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has finally addressed the most controversial moment of the Africa Cup of Nations final, admitting that emotion, not defiance, drove his decision to order his players off the pitch during Sunday's explosive showdown against hosts Morocco.

The incident, which sent shockwaves across African football and drew widespread condemnation, came late in a tense final when Senegal staged a prolonged protest after a penalty was awarded to Morocco following a VAR review. Thiaw's side walked off the pitch in protest before eventually returning to complete the match.

Morocco went on to squander the penalty, allowing the game to drift into extra time, where Senegal struck the decisive goal to seal a dramatic 1-0 victory, securing their second AFCON title in three editions and cementing their place among the continent's modern giants.

"An emotional reaction, not rebellion"

In an Instagram post published on Thursday, Thiaw sought to contextualise his actions, stressing that the decision was never intended as a challenge to football's laws, but rather a response to what he perceived as overwhelming injustice in the heat of the moment.

"We experienced an exceptional tournament with magnificent organisation, which unfortunately ended in tragedy," wrote the Senegalese coach.

"It was never my intention to go against the principles of the game that I love so much."

Thiaw, a former Senegal international himself, insisted his priority was safeguarding his players from what he felt was an unfair situation.

"I simply tried to protect my players from injustice. What some will see as a violation of the rules is nothing more than an emotional reaction to the bias of the situation,"* he continued.

Why Senegal walked, and why they returned

The protest followed a VAR intervention that overturned on-field decisions and awarded Morocco a late penalty, a call Senegal felt fundamentally altered the contest. The reaction was immediate and visceral: players left the pitch, the stadium descended into chaos, and the final briefly teetered on the edge of abandonment.

But after discussions, Thiaw said the team chose legacy over protest.

"After discussions, we decided to resume the match and go for the trophy for you (Senegalese supporters). I apologise if I offended anyone, but football lovers will understand that emotion is an integral part of this sport."

That decision proved decisive. Morocco missed from the spot, Senegal regrouped, and in extra time, the Teranga Lions delivered the goal that crowned them champions.

From controversy to celebration

Since returning to Dakar on Monday, Senegal has been in celebration mode. The AFCON triumph has been hailed as a victory forged in resilience, composure, and collective belief under immense pressure.

Thiaw paid glowing tribute to his squad, a group he described as warriors rather than merely footballers.

"My guys, these 28 warriors who gave sweat, blood, and soul for their nation," he wrote.

"It's a pleasure to lead you because, beyond being legends, you are exceptional people!"

As a reward, each player reportedly received bonuses exceeding $130,000, along with plots of coastal land, underlining the national significance of their achievement.

What comes next

Despite lifting the trophy, uncertainty still looms. The Confederation of African Football disciplinary committee is expected to rule in the coming days on whether Senegal and Thiaw personally will face sanctions for the walk-off.

For now, Senegal's crown remains intact. But the final will be remembered not only for silverware, but for a defining debate about officiating, emotion, and where protest ends, and passion begins in African football's biggest moments.