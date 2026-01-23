Nigeria: Why Nigeria Is Almost a One-Party State, By Donu Kogbara

opinion

Thanks to a gale of defections from opposition parties (the PDP mostly), 29 out of 36 governors are now fully-fledged members of the APC; and there are rumours that the Kano governor will soon join them.

I find this situation immensely depressing. But I guess it shouldn't surprise me.

Nigerians are always complaining about the near-total absence of ideological diversity and motivation on our political scene.

But politicians aren't the only culprits! Almost everyone in Nigeria, regardless of age, family background, profession, etc, is right-wing, conservative, tribalistic, wedded to capitalism in its most extreme manifestations, sexist (women included!), insincerely religious, homophobic (closet gays included!), superstitious (firm belief in juju as well as Christianity/Islam), unimaginative, risk-averse and ready to enthusiastically embrace corruption if the opportunity arises.

So we can hardly complain if the politicians who are produced by this environment are as mind-numbingly similar, predictably conventional and cynically self-interested as almost everyone else!

Naija politicians didn't descend on this country from remote alien planets or nations like Mars or Australia. They are from our villages. They are our cousins, kinsmen, spouses, siblings, parents, uncles, pals and aunties. They're part of us and we are inextricably linked to them.

And, let's face it, we are chronic hypocrites. We endlessly harp on about wanting better leaders. But if a senator or House of Reps member or state house of assembly member or governor or minister or president or local government official to whom we are close decides to be different and to become a left-wing activist or senior statesman, most of us will be the first to urge him or her to stop that radical Marxist/Socialist "nonsense" and to loudly praise God every Friday in mosque or every Sunday in church while ferociously focusing on chopping public funds like a starving bandit.

If any of our leaders dares to think outside the box and dares to politely inform us that he or she has doubts about the existence of God, wahala dey for house o!

S/he will be described as demonic and unfit for office, even if s/he is more cerebral, more creative, more productive and more principled in real terms than the so-called believers who have messed this country up and continue to reject new ways of doing things and intelligent methods that can put us on a par with Dubai, Europe, China, etc.

If any of the above legislators, etc, leads a protest march on behalf of downtrodden constituents who are getting a raw deal from the system, most Nigerians will not join him or her unless they are paid to do so.

If he or she settles for a less confrontational rebellion, within the Senate chamber, for example, he or she will be punished or ignored.

Meanwhile, opposition politicians - especially genuinely popular ones who inspire jealousy in those who can only win elections by spending billions and forcing themselves on the populace via rigging - are routinely harassed, insulted and deprived of opportunities.

Last year, I attended an event at which I bumped into Peter Obi. The venue was very crowded because the organisers had issued too many invitations, so I suggested that Mr Obi find his way to the VIP Area and leave the rest of us to try to get past the general entrance.

A few minutes later, he returned to where I was standing and told me that he had been prevented from entering the VIP Area by someone who told him that he wasn't welcome there because he wasn't a VIP!

He wasn't bothered, but I was absolutely outraged.

Anyway, dear Vanguard readers, though I am always taking pot shots at politicians who defect to APC, I understand where they are coming from or rather why they want to go to where they want to go to.

People who have the courage to be heroic are rare. Refusing to join the Sheeple can be damned dangerous; and in this climate of stifling conformity and malicious oppression, it is so much easier to join the ruling party than oppose it. Especially if you are ageing and tired of stress.