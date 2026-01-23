Liberia: Govt Seeks U.S.$900 Million to Transform Ports, Transport Sector

The government has unveiled an ambitious plan to inject nearly US$900 million into the country's ports and transport infrastructure, a move officials say could fundamentally reshape Liberia's economic landscape and reposition the country as a strategic maritime and logistics hub in West Africa.

The proposal was disclosed during the First National Infrastructure Conference held in Ganta City, where senior government officials, private sector actors, and development partners examined long-standing constraints in Liberia's transport sector and explored pathways for modernization.

At the center of the proposed transformation is the Freeport of Monrovia, which the National Port Authority (NPA) says urgently requires upgrading to meet international shipping standards.NPA Executive Director For Ports and Harbors, Mulbah Gaylu Gwesa, revealed that the authority is seeking approximately US$550 million to implement a five-year strategic plan covering the Freeport and a proposed Dry Port between Ganta and Saclepea in Nimba County.

"Our port needs to be navigable," Gwesa said. "Currently, about 90 percent of ships bearing the Liberian flag do not berth at our port because it lacks the capacity to host larger vessels. If our port is fully developed to international standards, it will significantly increase revenue for the government and support economic growth."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to Gwesa, the dry port is intended to decongest Monrovia, improve cargo handling efficiency, and link inland production zones directly to maritime trade routes. Plans include improving access roads, connecting rail lines to port facilities, and acquiring land for future expansion.

"All conditions surrounding the establishment of the land port are almost settled," he noted. "If we secure the budget, we can move quickly."

Strategic Importance for Regional Trade

Marine experts say a modernized port system could dramatically elevate Liberia's role in regional trade, particularly for landlocked West African countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, which currently rely on distant and congested ports--sometimes as far as North Africa--for imports and exports.

With its Atlantic coastline and proximity to the Mano River Union region, Liberia is well-positioned to serve as a transit gateway if port capacity, efficiency, and connectivity are improved. A vibrant Freeport of Monrovia, complemented by an inland dry port and functional rail and road links, could reduce shipping times, lower logistics costs, and attract transit cargo from neighboring states.

"Ports are not just gateways; they are economic engines," a conference panelist observed. "If Liberia gets this right, it can compete with established regional ports and become a preferred corridor for regional trade."

In addition to port investments, the government is seeking about US$350 million to modernize domestic transport through the National Transit Authority (NTA). The proposal includes acquiring minibuses, cargo trucks, larger buses, and introducing electronic buses to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs.

"The cargo trucks will help farmers transport produce from rural areas to main roads, and larger trucks will carry goods to the market," NTA officials explained, underscoring the link between transport efficiency and food security.

The conference also highlighted the role of rail and water transport, with existing rail lines connecting Yekepa to Buchanan and Bong Mine to Monrovia. While water transport along the Montserrado River is being explored, officials acknowledged challenges including pollution, poor sanitation, and weak infrastructure.

Public-Private Partnerships as a Catalyst

A recurring theme throughout the conference was the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in accelerating infrastructure development. Panelists argued that private sector participation could inject capital, improve operational efficiency, and reduce the fiscal burden on government.

"If key transport sectors are entrusted to private investors, they will have the incentive to improve operations to maximize profits," one panelist said.

The Ministry of Transport also announced plans to privatize domestic airports, enhance revenue collection, and introduce the Toll, On-Demand, and Delivery (TODD) system along major highways. Redirecting bulk cargo, such as rice imports, to ports like Buchanan was cited as a strategy to strengthen toll revenue and attract logistics investors.

Despite the ambitious vision, officials acknowledged persistent challenges, including limited road connectivity, sanitation issues affecting waterways, and underutilization of commercial rail services. Liberia has more than 3,000 kilometers of primary roads, but only about half are completed or adequately maintained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Experts stressed that infrastructure planning must integrate sustainability, public terminals, environmental resilience, and security measures such as CCTV and smart road-light systems to ensure long-term impact.

The proposed US$900 million investment represents one of the most comprehensive attempts in recent years to overhaul Liberia's transport and ports sector. If successfully implemented, analysts say it could unlock trade, boost government revenue, lower the cost of doing business, and place Liberia firmly on the map as a regional marine and logistics hub.

"We should not delay investing in our ports by waiting for investors," Gwesa urged. "We can start now, because it will generate huge revenue."

As Liberia seeks to align its infrastructure with international standards, the success of the initiative will depend on political commitment, effective partnerships, and sustained investment--factors that could determine whether the country transforms its geographic advantage into lasting economic gains.