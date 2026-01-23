Nigeria: NHRC Records 96 Cases of Child Abandonment in Gombe in 2025

He listed other rights violations to include 59 cases of inhumane and degrading treatment, 36 cases on right to property and 16 denials of access to justice

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Gombe State, on Thursday, said it recorded 96 complaints on fathers who abandoned their children in the state in 2025.

The spokesperson of the commission, Ali Alola-Alfinti, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.

Mr Alola-Alfinti noted that about 285 complaints were reported to the commission in 2025 and paternal abandonment was the highest reported case.

He listed other rights violations to include 59 cases of inhumane and degrading treatment, 36 cases on right to property and 16 denials of access to justice

"Others are 14 cases on alleged threat to life, six cases on child custody among others," he said.

According to him, out of the 285 reported cases, 256 were treated and concluded in collaboration with other relevant government agencies in line with their mandates.

He said the remaining cases had been treated in 2026.

Mr Alola-Alfinti urged parents to be present in the caring and upbringing of their children, stating that not caring for children is a violation of their rights.

He stated that the cases of fathers abandoning their children had dropped in the state since the commission started engaging critical stakeholders in different communities.

He said it is mandatory for fathers to take up their responsibility with regard to their children by catering for their overall wellbeing and welfare.

He added that leaving children to themselves or their mothers alone could hamper access to education, health and other rights of the children.

"We are working hard to protect the rights of these children in line with the mandate of our commission," he said

Mr Alola-Alfinti said fathers abandoning their children could result in serious psychological issues, often leading to low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, and behavioral problems like delinquency or substance abuse.

He appealed to parents to work toward protecting their children and ensuring that they are well taken care of educationally, health wise amongst others.

NAN reports that in 2023, 106 cases of fathers abandoning their children were recorded while in 2024, 127 cases were reported.