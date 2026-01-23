Liberia: Minister Piah Announces Govt to Return Controversial 'Yellow Machines' Negotiated By Mamaka Bility Amid Completion of New Deal

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has announced plans to return 35 earth-moving machines, commonly referred to as "yellow machines," that were imported under a controversial arrangement negotiated by Minister of State without Portfolio Mamaka Bility, as a newly negotiated procurement deal nears completion--rekindling public concern over wasteful spending and weak due diligence.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah disclosed the decision during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, saying the return of the equipment followed a settlement reached with the supplier.

"When the yellow machines story started, 35 yellow machines were brought into this country," Piah said. "Based on the settlement that was reached between us and the people who brought those machines--which did not include any purchase--no money was paid for them. We agreed that we will take those 35 pieces of machines back because we have a different arrangement under which new machines are coming."

Piah insisted that the government incurred no financial obligation for the initial batch and emphasized that there were "no issues at all" with the machines themselves.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Deal That Sparked Public Outcry

Minister Bility had earlier been tasked to negotiate the acquisition of 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment to address Liberia's deteriorating road infrastructure. The deal, however, quickly came under intense scrutiny after it emerged that it did not comply with established public procurement laws, triggering widespread criticism from lawmakers, civil society organizations, and transparency advocates.

Despite the controversy, a first batch of 35 machines was imported into Liberia in July 2024 and parked at a military barracks, where they remained unused following public backlash.

President's Letter Deepens Controversy

Efforts by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to clarify the matter further inflamed public debate. In a communication read in both chambers of the 55th Legislature, the President stated that no agreement had been reached to purchase the yellow machines, contradicting widespread public perception.

The President explained that the initiative originated from a conversation with a long-time friend who shared his commitment to the ARREST Agenda and offered to provide the equipment on what he described as a goodwill basis and a "gentleman's agreement."

"The initiative originated from a conversation between me and a long-time friend who shares a commitment to the ARREST Agenda," Boakai wrote. "He offered to provide equipment in good faith and on a gentleman's agreement."

Mixed Legislative Reactions

In the Senate, reactions were measured, with Nimba County Senator Nya D. Twayen Jr. moving to accept the President's disclosure and refer it to the Senate Committee on Executive for monitoring.

The response in the House of Representatives, however, was far more critical. Lawmakers, including James Kolleh, Frank Saah Foko, and Clarence Gahr questioned the sincerity and legality of the process. Even ruling-party legislators expressed dissatisfaction.

Rep. Prescilla Abram Cooper (District #5, Montserrado County) said the episode contradicted the administration's campaign promises.

"Government cannot be based on friendship. There are laws and these laws should be followed to the letter," Cooper said. "This Legislature is being overlooked."

Criticism From Allies and Opposition

Outside the Legislature, former Auditor General John Morlu, a supporter of President Boakai, urged the President to apologize and regularize the process, warning of reputational damage.

"Once you take custody, the risks and ownership have passed to you," Morlu said. "You cannot conduct government business based on friendship and gentleman's agreements. All this reeks of corruption and lack of accountability."

The opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) also faulted the President's letter, noting that it failed to identify the alleged "friend" and warning of potential contingent liabilities for the state.

New Deal Under Koung

Amid the uproar, President Boakai removed the process from Bility's oversight and appointed Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung to lead a new committee to renegotiate the acquisition.

The Koung-led committee has since concluded negotiations for a new batch of machines, with Evergreen Import and Export (Liberia) Corporation, a Chinese-linked firm, sourcing the equipment from SHANTUI Company in China. The process included multiple reviews, including a 2025 delegation to China led by Vice President Koung.

Government officials say the renegotiated deal followed procurement requirements and prioritized cost-effectiveness and fiscal discipline.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Machines Already En Route

The Ministry of Public Works has announced that 134 machines, the first batch of the newly negotiated 285-unit fleet, departed China on January 15, 2026, and are expected to arrive at the Free Port of Monrovia within 45 to 50 days.

The shipment includes bulldozers, excavators, low-bed trailers, fuel and water tankers, service trucks, and utility pickup vehicles. A second shipment is expected later this month.

New Arrangement, Old Questions

While the government insists that no money was lost during the aborted deal, critics argue the episode exposes serious weaknesses in decision-making, oversight, and adherence to procurement laws.

Public concern has also centered on the undisclosed logistical and administrative costs associated with transporting, storing, and returning the initial machines.

As the Boakai administration moves forward with the new arrangement, transparency advocates say restoring public trust will depend not only on lawful procurement but also on clear accountability for how the initial deal was allowed to proceed.