Liberia: Arept Team Files Landmark Case in UK High Court, Cllr. Martin Says 'No Witch Hunt, Only Due Process'

Monrovia — Liberia's Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce (AREPT) has expanded its operations both domestically and internationally, filing a landmark case in the British High Court while continuing investigations into high-profile institutions in Liberia, including the Clar Hope Foundation, linked to former First Lady Clar Weah.

Speaking on OKAY FM Morning Rush, AREPT Chairperson Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin confirmed that Liberia has filed an application in the UK seeking recovery of £8 million allegedly connected to Arbatros Ltd.

"Today, we made our first filing in the British court--the High Court of Justice and Property Court of England and Wales," Cllr. Martin said. "I signed a witness statement on behalf of Liberia to explain why the country needs these funds."

Martin described the UK filing as a major milestone in Liberia's anti-corruption efforts, strengthened through international cooperation.

"We have established serious engagement with partners in the UK and other countries. This is part of ensuring that all international assets stolen from Liberia are recovered," he said.

Domestically, Martin addressed AREPT's ongoing investigations into institutions such as the Clar Hope Foundation. The Foundation has been under scrutiny for months over whether public resources or illicit funds were used to develop its sprawling complex in Marshall, Margibi County.

Resident Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie issued a subpoena duces tecum compelling the Foundation's management to appear in court on Friday, January 23, at 10:00 a.m., and produce documents detailing funding sources, donations, and expenditures connected to the project.

In response, the Foundation petitioned Criminal Court "A" to quash the subpoena, describing it as "unreasonable and oppressive" and arguing that the court lacks authority to compel disclosure of its financial records outside an active legal case.

Cllr. Martin emphasized that AREPT's investigations are neither politically motivated nor driven by public opinion.

"We are not cherry-picking. Our work is not limited to former public officials; we also investigate private institutions involved in government functions and contracts," he said.

"The Clar Hope Foundation is just one institution under investigation. The probe has been ongoing for three months--it's just that their matter became public today. That was not initiated by us," he added.

Martin stressed that the task force keeps investigations confidential until evidence is sufficient.

"We do not publicize investigations prematurely. Where evidence is insufficient, we allow individuals to continue with their operations and issue clearance if appropriate," he said.

He also underscored AREPT's independence, noting full presidential backing without interference.

"This government has given its full support. No one calls me to tell me to stop. The process is transparent and credible, recognized by the international community," Martin said.

Responding to critics who allege intimidation, he said, "We are not conducting a witch hunt. We are not breaking down doors or using force. We simply follow the court process. If your records are clean, there is no reason not to provide them."