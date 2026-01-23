Liberia to Construct 600 Housing Units to Tackle Slum Crisis

MONROVIA — The National Housing Authority (NHA) has revealed that, as part of the Special Presidential Project, it is acquiring and preparing land for the construction of 600 housing units in six pilot counties.

The initiative aims to improve housing and living standards for Liberians, particularly the more than 70 percent of its population that currently lives in slum conditions.

Making the disclosure on Thursday, January 22, 2026, NHA Managing Director Florence Geebae said the six counties include Bassa, Bomi, Bong, Lofa, Nimba, and Montserrado, respectively.

According to her, the move aims to focus on constructing affordable housing units for low and middle-income earners, including civil servants.

She added that each housing unit is expected to accommodate an average household of 4.4 people, directly improving the living conditions of nearly 2,640 Liberians.

She noted that Liberia faces an urgent housing deficit, with over 500,000 urban dwellings needed by 2030 to address overcrowding and replace damaged units.

"Urbanization has increased from 47 percent in 2008 to 54.5 percent in 2022, worsening slum proliferation and social inequality." She said.

Beyond providing shelter, she added that the initiative is expected to generate approximately 3,000 indirect jobs, benefiting local suppliers, transport workers, and service providers.

"The project forms part of a broader effort to upgrade slums, improve access to basic services, and promote social inclusion." She said, "The housing crisis in Liberia is severe, with many citizens living in devastating conditions."

"Our programs aim to provide safe, adequate, and affordable housing while also creating economic opportunities for communities."

However, she claims that the NHA is also pursuing legislative reforms, including the establishment of a National Housing Trust Fund, and partnering with private investors to ensure sustainable housing development across Liberia.

Meanwhile, Geebae said the Public Private Partnerships (PPP) have submitted designs, and financial proposals are being processed in preparation for contract finalization in the coming days.