Ghana: Pensioners Urged to Remain Active in Retirement

Members of the Abokobi Local Branch of the National Pensioners Association (NPA) have been urged not to use their retirement period to withdraw from active life.

According to the Chairman Mr Francis Goka retirement only signals a time for re-direction of life into new endeavours as members explore other avenues to always remain active wherever they found themselves.

He made the call during the 10thanniversary celebrations of the association at the Presbyterian Women's Centre at Abokobi in the Ga East Municipality in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday.

The event was on the theme; "Aging: Ensuring our wellness, our visa to longevity in retirement."

The celebrations which attracted dignitaries including officials of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and other sister associations was used to honour the founder, Mr Emmanuel Adjei Duah and the first Secretary, Madam Cynthia Naa Oyoo Quartey with citations that extolled their virtues, zeal and determination that had brought the Association which begun with only two members to its current over 100 membership.

The Chairman stated that without activeness in retirement; "we are only inviting quiet and accelerated fading into sickness, sorrow and loneliness sooner than later, into the hands of death.

He commended the Founder and other past executives whose efforts has brought the Association this far and the planning committee as well, for making the day a reality.

The Adentan Branch Manager of SSNIT, Mr Harry Ntibrey, urged the members to endeavour to re-register with their date of birth by April 26in order to be among the active members.

The Adentan District Secretary, Mr Sam K. Duho, assured of supporting the members address the teething problems confronting them while on retirement.