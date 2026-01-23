Ghana: Veep Assures Ministry of Sports and Recreation of Govt's Support

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has assured the Ministry of Sports and Recreation of government's commitment to increasing funding for the Ministry to enhance sport development in the country.

She described sports as critical to national health, unity and enhancing Ghana's global image.

The assurance was given during a working visit to the Ministry yesterday, as part of her ongoing engagements with key government institutions to assess their performance, and challenges facing them.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Addressing staff of the Ministry, Professor Opoku-Agyemang emphasised that all government work must be guided by the national interest, noting that development was the product of collective effort rather than individual recognition.

Related Articles

According to the Vice President, many positive outcomes were achieved through the contributions of people whose efforts often go unnoticed.

"We do not claim the glory to ourselves. Many people, including those we may never know, have played their part. That is why we must always work for the benefit of the people," she said.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, Professor Opoku-Agyemang, said it was intended to close any perceived gaps between the Presidency and Ministries, break down barriers and promote open communication.

She encouraged officials to engage freely with her office and seek support early, rather than waiting for challenges to escalate.

The Vice President highlighted the broader value of sports beyond competition, linking it to health, discipline, teamwork and social cohesion.

Sports, she noted, taught respect for others' strengths and demonstrates that collective success benefits society as a whole.

While welcoming improvements in security and safety at sporting events, Professor Opoku-Agyemang, stressed that discipline in sports must never endangered lives.

On funding, the Vice President urged the ministry to explore sustainable options such as broadcast rights, improved facility management and revenue-generating sports infrastructure.

She also expressed satisfaction with the role sports played in projecting Ghana internationally, observing that many countries were recognised globally largely because of their sporting achievements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a presentation, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Iddrisu Adams, said the establishment of the National Sports Fund marked a major milestone in sports financing.

According to the Minister, an administrator had been appointed and the board was expected to be inaugurated soon, paving the way for improved funding for sports infrastructure, grassroots and school sports, elite athletes and welfare systems.

Mr Adams outlined reforms introduced since February 2025, including the temporary suspension and reorganisation of football and boxing competitions to improve security and safety.

He disclosed that Ghana now had a national medical and safety protocol for boxing, including mandatory screening, aimed at preventing avoidable deaths.

The Minister also noted that government had cleared long-standing debts owed to coaches and other stakeholders, a move that has helped restore confidence in the sports sector.