Liberia: Boakai to Deliver SONA Amid Mixed Reactions

Monrovia — Amid mixed public reactions to the government's performance, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is expected to use Monday's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to calm rising public anxiety and rebuild trust in his leadership.

In recent weeks, the government, through the Ministry of Information, embarked on the presentation of its 2025 progress reports across Ministries and Agencies. While officials say the reports demonstrate progress, public response has been divided, with many citizens dismissing the exercise as mere lip service rather than evidence of meaningful change.

Political actors and analysts argue that Liberia continues to face deepening economic challenges, with ordinary citizens struggling under rising inflation, high unemployment, and worsening living conditions. As public patience wears thin, critics say the government has yet to translate policy promises into tangible economic relief.

Public frustration came to the fore on December 17, when mass protests erupted in Monrovia, with demonstrators calling on the government to "lead or leave," citing deteriorating economic conditions and perceived governance failures.

NAMOTE, a civil society group, recently published a report assessing the government's performance. The report highlighted unfulfilled campaign promises and describing it implementation as "snail-paced." While the government has downplayed the report, many observers believe the administration is more focused on managing public perception than addressing systemic governance challenges.

Against this backdrop, President Boakai is expected to deliver his third State of the Nation Address on Monday in fulfillment of Article 58 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia. The address will be delivered before a joint session of the National Legislature, comprising both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The speech is expected to signal whether the administration has made progress on its flagship development agenda, AAID, aimed at moving the country from promises to measurable economic recovery.

Speaking on Thursday, January 22, 2025, during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, the Director of Press of the House of Representatives, Robert Haynes, outlined protocols for the event.

According to Haynes, the joint session will be presided over by House Speaker Richard Koon. He explained that, unlike previous years, the SONA will not be held in the William R. Tolbert Jr. Joint Chambers, which was damaged by fire.

Instead, the event will take place in the open-air courtyard of the Capitol Building, directly in front of the Rotunda. Haynes said preparations are ongoing, with the General Services Agency, the Monrovia City Corporation, and other institutions collaborating to properly set up the venue.

He disclosed that the President will use the occasion to deliver his third Annual Message to the nation.

On media coverage, Haynes said journalists will be accredited ahead of the event, noting that the process is being conducted in collaboration with the Executive Protection Service. He added that access passes are expected to be issued on Sunday evening.

Haynes emphasized that security arrangements will be tight and urged members of the media to cooperate fully with security personnel and ensure their passes are always worn visibly. He assured the public that national security agencies would be deployed to manage all security-related matters during the event. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.