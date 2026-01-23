Residents of Kuiloken Town in Gborlobo Clan, Maryland County, are facing an escalating water crisis that community leaders say now poses a serious public health emergency, as allegations mount that operations of the Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC) are worsening already fragile water conditions in the area.

Home to more than 3,000 residents, Kuiloken depends largely on a single functional hand pump for drinking water. Several other hand pumps across the town have broken down and remain unrepaired, forcing residents--particularly women and children--to rely on unsafe alternatives during periods of scarcity. The situation becomes more severe during the rainy season, when erosion and surface runoff contaminate open water sources with mud, waste, and suspected industrial pollutants.

"Nearly half our population suffers from waterborne diseases every year," Kuiloken Town Chief Benetius Mayo said in an exclusive interview. "Children, the elderly, and pregnant women are the most affected. We have even lost pregnancies due to illnesses linked to unsafe water."

Kuiloken's plight reflects a broader water access challenge across rural Maryland County, where limited public investment, weak maintenance systems, and population growth have strained basic water infrastructure. In many communities, hand pumps remain the primary source of drinking water, but breakdowns often go unaddressed for years due to funding gaps and poor coordination between local and central authorities.

Public health workers in the region note that reliance on contaminated water has become a recurring driver of preventable illness. During peak rainy months, cases of diarrhea, typhoid, and skin infections reportedly spike, placing additional pressure on understaffed clinics.

"Water insecurity is not just an inconvenience--it is a direct threat to life," one health practitioner in Pleebo Sodoken District said. "When people are forced to drink unsafe water, outbreaks are inevitable."

The crisis has taken on added urgency amid allegations that CRC, whose rubber plantations surround Kuiloken and neighboring communities, is contributing to water pollution. Residents claim that chemical waste from rubber processing is discharged into a nearby creek that feeds into local water sources, leaving behind oily residues and foul odors.

"Kuiloken is encircled by their concession," Mayo said. "They profit from our land, but they ignore our water, sanitation, and health needs."

Community members say they have repeatedly appealed to the company to assess potential environmental impacts and provide alternative water sources but allege that their concerns have been ignored. According to residents, the suspected contamination has made some traditional water points unusable, further narrowing already limited options.

Environmental health experts warn that prolonged exposure to chemically contaminated water can lead to serious consequences, including reproductive health complications and long-term organ damage.

"Prolonged exposure invites disaster," one environmental specialist cautioned. "Once chemicals enter groundwater or surface streams, the effects can persist for years if not addressed."

While CRC has not responded to multiple requests for comment by press time, residents argue that the company has a responsibility--both moral and regulatory--to mitigate the impacts of its operations on host communities. They are calling for the provision of alternative safe water sources, such as mechanized boreholes or treated water systems, as an immediate measure to reduce health risks.

"Providing clean water should not be optional," Mayor Mayo said. "If our environment is being affected by industrial activity, then alternatives must be provided to protect lives."

Community leaders say such interventions would not only address urgent needs but also help rebuild trust between residents and private investors operating in the county.

Beyond corporate accountability, residents are urging government agencies, particularly the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ministry of Health, to conduct environmental audits, enforce compliance with pollution control standards, and fast-track emergency water interventions.

"Our resources fuel their success--our survival demands reciprocity," Mayo emphasized.

Observers note that the situation in Kuiloken underscores a recurring national challenge: balancing foreign and domestic investment with environmental protection and community welfare. Without decisive action, analysts warn that tensions between rural communities and concessionaires could intensify, undermining both public health and long-term development.

For now, residents of Kuiloken remain caught between a failing water system and unanswered pollution allegations, hoping that urgent intervention--through clean water infrastructure and strict environmental oversight--will prevent the crisis from deepening further.