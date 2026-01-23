Liberia: Epa Shuts Down Unlicensed Water Factories

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia has ordered the immediate closure of all sachet and mineral water production facilities operating without valid permits, citing serious violations of national environmental and public health standards. The directive affects major producers, including Ducor, Lara, Jolly Jolly, Wologizi, and several others across Monrovia and other counties.

The action, which takes effect January 20, 2026, targets water producers whose operations have been found to be hazardous to public health. EPA officials stated that inspections revealed alarming lapses in hygiene, sanitation, and compliance with minimum drinking water quality standards.

"Water produced in an unsafe environment is not drinking water," the EPA emphasized in a statement, stressing that no economic consideration will ever take precedence over public health.

EPA inspections revealed widespread violations across both urban and peri-urban production sites. Investigators observed dirty and poorly maintained production environments, inadequate sanitation practices, and decrepit infrastructure. Several facilities were found to be located too close to septic tanks, waste disposal areas, and open drainage.

Among the companies affected by the closure order are Ducor Mineral Water at Duport Road Junction, C3M Mineral Water at Police Academy Community, TBC Mineral Water at Neezoe Community, Dove Mineral Water at Duport Road Junction, Prosperity Mineral Water at Neezoe, Best Aqua Mineral Water at 72nd Street and Chinese Cold Storage, Kaya Spring Mineral Water Company at 72nd Street/Chinese Cold Storage, Pure Sparkling Mineral Water at 72nd Boulevard Road, Lara Water at 15th Street, Wologizi Mineral Water at 20th Street, and Jolly Jolly, among others.

The inspections also revealed that several operators lacked basic hygiene protocols entirely, creating significant risks for consumers.

The EPA's enforcement is grounded in the Environmental Protection and Management Law, particularly Section 35.1(a)(i), which empowers the agency to regulate minimum drinking water quality standards and close facilities that endanger public health.

"Under this law, any water production environment that exposes consumers to contamination will be considered illegal and subject to closure," the Agency stated.

While acknowledging the economic importance of the sachet and mineral water industry for livelihoods, the EPA stressed that compliance with health and safety regulations remains non-negotiable.

To assist producers, the Agency has developed "Guidelines for the Operation and Monitoring of Drinking Water Production", which outline the steps firms must take to comply without undergoing a full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). Under these guidelines, all sachet and mineral water producers are required to register with the EPA and obtain an operating permit, submit periodic water quality test results to accredited EPA laboratories, maintain clean and hygienic facilities, and observe safe distances from water sources and potential contamination points.

The EPA has emphasized that its recent enforcement drive is part of a broader effort to crack down on repeat offenders, while also offering assistance to businesses committed to compliance.

"We have stepped up enforcement against businesses that continue to flout directives to regularize their operations," the Agency said.

"At the same time, we are willing to provide technical and regulatory support to operators who are committed to compliance."

The public is being urged to purchase drinking water only from manufacturers with valid EPA certification, as unsafe water can pose serious health risks, including water-borne diseases.

The EPA warned that consuming water from unlicensed or non-compliant producers can expose citizens to contamination, leading to illnesses ranging from diarrhea to cholera. By enforcing closures, the Agency aims to protect both consumers and the integrity of Liberia's drinking water supply.

The EPA is the principal regulatory body in Liberia responsible for environmental protection, water quality, and health safety, in alignment with both national laws and international norms. The Agency's proactive measures demonstrate a commitment to public health, environmental safety, and the professionalization of the country's water production industry.

"Our goal is to ensure that all drinking water produced in Liberia meets the highest standards of safety and hygiene," the EPA concluded.