Liberia: Global Investors Laud Liberia At Davos

Liberia's profile as an emerging investment destination received a significant lift at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, as major global institutions and private sector players publicly commended the country's reform trajectory and investment climate, signaling growing international confidence in its economy.

At a high-level Liberia-focused investment roundtable, Afreximbank reaffirmed its readiness to partner with the Liberian government to finance critical development projects and help attract new investors, while global technology giant SpaceX praised Liberia for what it described as one of the fastest and most efficient licensing processes in Africa.

Speaking during the roundtable, Eric Intong, Managing Director for Client Relations at Afreximbank, outlined a range of financing options available to Liberia, emphasizing the bank's flexibility and long-standing legal relationship with the country.

"We can fund by putting the loan on the balance sheet of the government or on the promoter, depending on which approach you want to use to invest in the country," Intong said. "We can also sponsor a dedicated investment forum in Liberia."

He underscored Liberia's unique position within the institution, noting that the country is a founding member of Afreximbank, a status that carries both historical and legal significance.

"Member states sign up to the establishment agreement, which is a treaty, and move ahead to ratify it and promote it into law," he explained. "So we have a creditor status that is backed by law. The idea is to support you, to support your investment."

Beyond financing, Intong stressed Afreximbank's role in de-risking investments, a critical factor in attracting private capital to frontier markets.

"We also want to signal to the Honorable Minister of Finance that we can de-risk most of the transactions and investment opportunities," he said. "It's not really a question--it's just to let you know we are a partner ready to supplement what we have put together as a package."

SpaceX Applauds Liberia's Investor-Friendly Reforms

The roundtable also featured strong endorsements from SpaceX, whose representatives praised Liberia's regulatory efficiency, particularly in the licensing of Starlink operations in the country.

"Liberia set the benchmark," said Lauren Dwyer, a SpaceX representative. "It is one of the fastest countries to license an American entity. Elon [Musk]personally was blown away because it was a couple of months from really working with the Foreign Minister."

The commendation places Liberia ahead of several larger African economies where regulatory delays often slow foreign direct investment. Many believe such public endorsements from globally recognized companies carry significant reputational value, helping to counter lingering investor perceptions about bureaucratic bottlenecks in fragile or post-conflict states.

Liberia's delegation at Davos included Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow-Nyanti, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, and the Executive Director of the National Investment Commission, reflecting a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to economic diplomacy.

Minister Beysolow-Nyanti described the endorsements as validation of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's reform agenda and Liberia's renewed engagement with global partners.

"JNB is taking Liberia higher," she said. "Economic diplomacy is strongest when your current investors and partners can speak for you. Thanks to SpaceX and Afreximbank for speaking in support of Liberia at our Davos roundtable event."

What the Commendations Mean for Liberia

Observers say the public praise from Afreximbank and SpaceX goes beyond symbolism. It sends a powerful signal to global investors that Liberia is not only open for business but is actively improving its policy environment, regulatory efficiency, and institutional responsiveness.

Such endorsements can help lower perceived country risk, encourage portfolio and direct investment, and position Liberia as a credible destination for capital in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, digital connectivity, and logistics.

Afreximbank's willingness to finance and de-risk projects, combined with Liberia's demonstrated ability to fast-track high-profile investments like Starlink, provides the government with tangible examples it can showcase to prospective investors.

Liberia's presence at the World Economic Forum offers a strategic opportunity to translate diplomatic visibility into concrete investment deals. By following up on commitments made at Davos, organizing a dedicated investment forum as proposed by Afreximbank, and sustaining regulatory reforms, the government can convert international goodwill into long-term partnerships.

Analysts note that consistent messaging, transparency, and project readiness will be key to sustaining investor interest beyond the forum. If effectively leveraged, the Davos engagement could mark a turning point in Liberia's efforts to integrate more deeply into global value chains and accelerate its development agenda.

As global capital increasingly seeks stable, reform-oriented frontier markets, Liberia's growing endorsement by trusted international partners suggests the country may be positioning itself for a new chapter of investment-led growth.