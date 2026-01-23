Liberia: PLP Launches Nationwide Membership Drive, Rebrands Party Years After Founder's Death

Monrovia — As part of renewed efforts to reposition itself on Liberia's political landscape, the People's Liberation Party (PLP) has announced the official launch of a nationwide membership drive.

The PLP, which was accredited and certified as a full-fledged political party by the National Elections Commission (NEC) in December 2020, is seeking to rebuild and expand its base following the death of its founder and first Political Leader and Standard Bearer, renowned Liberian psychologist Dr. Daniel Cassell. Dr. Cassell died of a heart attack in the United States on December 25, 2022.

The party is currently led by Political Leader Mr. Tapple E. Doe, with Representative Bernard Blue Benson of Montserrado County District #17 serving as National Chairman.

According to the party, the membership drive will be officially launched on Saturday, January 24, at the PLP headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia. The event is expected to bring together hundreds of partisans and supporters from Montserrado County's 17 districts, as well as from other parts of the country.

Party officials say the exercise will also pave the way for the return of former members and supporters who left the party during the 2023 general and presidential elections.

"This event marks a significant milestone in our party's journey as we unveil our rebranding efforts and launch our Homecoming Program, aimed at transforming our nation's future," the PLP said in a statement issued in Monrovia.

The statement added: "All PLP members, supporters, and interested citizens are cordially invited to attend this landmark event, which will feature engaging activities and insightful discussions."

Founded to deepen citizen participation in governance, the PLP positions itself as an alternative political force committed to social justice, economic inclusion, and national development. The party seeks to represent marginalized Liberians and promote policies aimed at improving socio-economic conditions nationwide.

The PLP says it remains committed to addressing marginalization, encouraging inclusive participation regardless of county, tribe, or social status, and prioritizing key sectors such as education, health, employment, agriculture, infrastructure, and socio-economic empowerment.

The party is also remembered for its April 2021 launch of a public transportation initiative designed to ease daily mobility challenges for ordinary Liberians. The program, branded the "Liberation Transportation Service," saw the commissioning of about 10 new 72-seater buses to ply major routes linking Monrovia with Kakata, Buchanan, Gbarnga, and Ganta--corridors heavily used for work, trade, education, and family travel.