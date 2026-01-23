Liberia: Why Properties Used for Drug Trafficking Are Not Sold? - Dillon Raises Red Flag

Monrovia — Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has raised concern over what he described as the Executive Branch's failure to fully implement Liberia's new drug law, particularly provisions requiring the confiscation and sale of properties used in the trafficking of illicit drugs.

Liberia's Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, passed by the National Legislature in 2023, mandates the forfeiture and sale of assets used in the commission of drug-related offenses. These include vehicles, vessels, buildings, and other properties linked to the possession, transportation, or trafficking of controlled substances.

The Act, which amends Chapter 14 of the Liberian Penal Code relating to offenses involving danger to the person, classifies the cultivation, manufacture, importation, exportation, trafficking, and sale of controlled drugs as first-degree felonies.

Under the law, both real and personal properties used in committing drug offenses are to be forfeited to the Republic of Liberia. Proceeds from the sale of such confiscated assets are to be distributed as follows: 25 percent to drug enforcement agencies, 25 percent to drug prevention and rehabilitation programs, and 50 percent to the government's general revenue.

Speaking during the regular session of the Liberian Senate on Thursday, January 22, Senator Dillon noted that these provisions have not been adequately enforced.

He argued that drug trafficking in Liberia is often facilitated through organized arrangements between vehicle operators and passengers, making it unrealistic to assume drivers are unaware of concealed drugs.

"When we pass laws here by majority and the Executive does not enforce them, it is the responsibility of this body to exercise oversight to ensure those laws are effective," Dillon said.

"We have seen videos and evidence where the LDEA intercepted vehicles with drugs hidden inside car doors. It is not possible for a passenger to unscrew a car door, insert drugs, and reassemble it without the knowledge and consent of the driver or operator."

Dillon noted that while the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) often publicizes drug seizures, the agency has failed to utilize the law's forfeiture provisions to confiscate and auction vehicles and other assets used in the crimes.

He stressed that although the law empowers the government to impose punitive measures on drug traffickers, little has been done to ensure that properties used in the illicit trade are seized, sold, and the proceeds applied to combating drug abuse in the country.

"These properties must be confiscated and sold to serve as a deterrent," Dillon said.

"Imagine if a drug agency seizes one vehicle and, after investigation, places it on the market. People would think twice before allowing their cars to be used for drug trafficking."

According to the senator, effective enforcement of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act would significantly reduce the proliferation of drug trafficking in Liberia.

He concluded by urging his colleagues in the Senate to strengthen their oversight role to ensure that laws passed by the Legislature are fully and properly implemented by the Executive.