Liberia: Afell and Unicef Deepen Alliance to Combat Violence Against Children in Liberia

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) has intensified its collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) as part of renewed national efforts to protect children and eliminate violence against minors across the country.

Led by AFELL President Cllr. Philomena T. Williams and Board Co-Chair Justice Felicia Coleman, the AFELL delegation held a high-level strategic meeting with UNICEF Liberia Country Director, Andy Brooks, and his senior management team.

The engagement focused on reinforcing joint interventions aimed at child protection, access to justice, and the prevention of abuse and exploitation.

The meeting comes at a critical moment for Liberia, where child protection remains a pressing concern.

According to UNICEF and national data, more than six in ten Liberian children experience physical violence before the age of 18, while sexual violence particularly against girls continues to pose serious social and legal challenges.

Liberia's youthful population, with over 40 percent under the age of 15, underscores the urgency of sustained, systemic interventions.

Strengthening Legal and Community-Based Protection Systems

During the discussions, AFELL and UNICEF reaffirmed their shared commitment to ensuring that every child in Liberia grows up in a safe, nurturing, and protective environment, free from fear and exploitation.

Key areas of collaboration identified include:

Legal and Policy Reform: Strengthening the enforcement of Liberia's child protection laws, including the Children's Law of 2011, and advocating for reforms that close legal gaps and enhance accountability for perpetrators of abuse.

Capacity Building: Training judges, prosecutors, public defenders, and community leaders to improve responses to cases of child abuse, sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), and exploitation.

Community Engagement and Prevention:

Expanding nationwide awareness campaigns to challenge harmful social norms, educate families, and promote child-friendly reporting mechanisms at the community level.

Access to Justice and Support Services:

Ensuring survivors receive timely legal aid, psychosocial counseling, and protection services, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

AFELL's Role in Advancing Child Justice

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr. Philomena T. Williams reaffirmed AFELL's long-standing commitment to child protection, stressing that safeguarding children is both a legal and moral imperative.

"Ending violence against children is not only a legal responsibility, it is a moral duty we owe to the future of our nation.

AFELL remains steadfast in ensuring that justice systems work for children, not against them," Williams said.

Founded in 1994, AFELL has played a pivotal role in shaping Liberia's gender and child justice landscape.

The organization has been instrumental in landmark legal reforms, advocacy against sexual violence, and the provision of free legal services to vulnerable women and children.

AFELL also highlighted its Positive Masculinity Campaign, which seeks to engage men and boys as allies in breaking cycles of violence and promoting respectful, non-violent behavior within families and communities.

UNICEF Reaffirms Support for National Child Protection Efforts

Justice Felicia Coleman, AFELL Board Co-Chair, emphasized that sustainable child protection requires strong institutional partnerships.

"Collaboration between AFELL, UNICEF, and national stakeholders is essential to building resilient systems that protect and empower children, today and for generations to come," she noted.

In his remarks, UNICEF Country Director Andy Brooks reiterated UNICEF's commitment to supporting AFELL's initiatives and Liberia's broader child protection agenda.

"By working together, we can strengthen national frameworks, empower communities, and ensure that Liberia's children are protected, respected, and allowed to thrive," Brooks said.

UNICEF has been a key partner in Liberia's post-conflict recovery, supporting education, health, child protection, and social services since the end of the civil war in 2003.A Renewed Push Toward a Violence-Free Future

The renewed AFELL-UNICEF partnership marks a significant step forward in Liberia's fight against violence, abuse, and exploitation of children.

As the country continues to rebuild its social and legal institutions, stakeholders say sustained collaboration, adequate resources, and community ownership will be critical to achieving lasting change.

Together, AFELL and UNICEF say they are committed to building a Liberia where children are free from violence, fear, and exploitation and empowered to reach their full potential.