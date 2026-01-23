Liberia: At Davos, Liberia's Foreign Minister Meets Elon Musk As Spacex Praises Country's Business-Friendly Reforms

Davos — Liberia's Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has held talks with SpaceX founder Elon Musk on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, as Liberia intensifies efforts to position itself as an emerging destination for global investment.

Minister Nyanti, who is leading a high-powered Liberian delegation to the global forum, disclosed the engagement in a statement posted on her official Facebook page, accompanied by photographs of her and Musk. The annual WEF brings together world leaders, policymakers, and top global business executives to discuss pressing economic and development challenges.

In her statement, the Foreign Minister credited President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's foreign policy vision for strengthening Liberia's economic diplomacy.

"JNB is taking Liberia higher. He says economic diplomacy is strongest when your current investors and partners can speak for you," Nyanti wrote. "Thanks to SpaceX and Afreximbank for speaking in support of Liberia at our Davos roundtable event. Thanks to Elon, Lauren Dreyer, and Richard for the meeting at X. Now I can finally share these photos."

SpaceX Executive Applauds Liberia

The engagement gained further attention after a senior SpaceX executive publicly commended Liberia for what was described as one of the fastest and most efficient licensing processes the company has experienced globally--particularly for its Starlink satellite internet service, which is now licensed to operate in Liberia.

Speaking during a meeting at the Davos forum, the SpaceX official praised Minister Nyanti's leadership and hands-on role in facilitating the licensing process.

"Liberia is one of the countries that I can tell you sets the benchmark," the executive said. "It is one of the fastest countries to license an American entity like SpaceX. Elon personally was blown away--it took only a couple of months working closely with the Foreign Minister."

The executive highlighted the complexities often associated with securing spectrum licenses, noting that such processes are frequently delayed by regulatory hurdles and resistance from incumbent telecom operators.

"When you're in the trenches trying to get a spectrum license, there can be all kinds of pressures to slow things down," the official said. "I was blown away at how the Government of Liberia--and the Foreign Minister personally--took this on as an initiative because she believed it would truly help the country."

"A New Liberia" for Investors

Describing Liberia as undergoing a notable transformation, the SpaceX representative urged multinational corporations to consider the country as a viable and welcoming investment destination.

"It's easy to promise reforms, but it's different when you see them implemented," the executive added. "This is a new Liberia. Watching this transformation firsthand has been thrilling."

The official further pledged to help amplify Liberia's reform message to U.S. and global corporations, expressing confidence that increased investor interest would follow.

"What you're doing is being noticed. I believe that a year from now, we're going to see even more people coming to see what Liberia is doing," the executive said. "Please count on people like myself to echo what Liberia is doing--bravo to the ministers and the Cabinet."

Piah: Davos Engagement Part of Broader Economic Diplomacy

Also commenting on Liberia's participation at the World Economic Forum, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah said the country's presence in Davos was the result of sustained and targeted outreach by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs throughout the second half of 2025.

Addressing the Ministry of Information's bi-weekly press briefing in Monrovia, Piah disclosed that Liberia convened a high-level roundtable discussion, supported by the Financial Times, Foreign Policy Magazine, and other partners. The event brought together global investors, development finance institutions, and multinational executives.

According to Piah, Liberia's participation was achieved at no cost to the government, apart from officials' travel expenses. All official engagements, roundtables, and platforms were made possible through strategic partnerships with international media and convening partners.

He said the Davos engagement forms part of the Boakai administration's broader strategy to leverage economic diplomacy, attract foreign direct investment, and rebrand Liberia as open for business amid intense global competition for capital.

Piah further disclosed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Dr. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, participated in a fireside chat organized by Africa House, where they discussed Liberia's investment readiness and opportunities across key sectors.

The Liberian delegation, led by Minister Nyanti and including Finance Minister Ngafuan and National Investment Commission Chairman Jeff Blibo, reflects what Piah described as a whole-of-government economic diplomacy approach.

"Liberia's central message at Davos is that economic diplomacy is essential to peace, stability, and long-term security and investment," Piah said. "Jobs and inclusive growth are critical complements to diplomacy and peacekeeping."

Key opportunities highlighted, according to Piah, include energy, transport and logistics, agriculture and agro-processing, digital infrastructure, mining, and tourism. The Finance Minister outlined progress on food-price inflation control, improved revenue performance, strengthened governance, anti-corruption reforms, IMF and National Consultative Committee validations, and advances in digitization and payment reforms.

Piah added that Minister Nyanti also highlighted Liberia's assumption of a seat on the United Nations Security Council, reinforcing the country's credibility as a stable democracy and responsible global actor--factors that strengthen investor confidence.

"Liberia is repositioning itself from aid-dependence to partnerships, seeking long-term, accountable, and mutually beneficial economic relationships that deliver both development impact and commercial returns," Piah said. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs views Davos 2026 as a strategic entry point, with a clear objective to deepen Liberia's role at future World Economic Forum meetings, including expanded participation and a potential national pavilion in 2027."