Monrovia — In a move signaling a strategic pivot toward youth inclusion, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated Attorney Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah as the Minister of Youth and Sports.

The appointment, announced Wednesday, is being hailed as a milestone for generational representation within one of the nation's most critical ministries.

At 35, Atty. Kruah becomes the youngest person to head the Ministry of Youth and Sports in its history.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Her nomination places a young professional at the helm of an institution responsible for Liberia's largest demographic, marking a departure from traditional political appointments.

A Strategic Reassignment

The nomination follows the reassignment of the former Minister of Youth and Sports, Cllr. Jerror Cole Bangalu, who has been tapped to serve as the Executive Director of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC).

Political observers view the reshuffle as part of President Boakai's broader effort to realign his cabinet and reposition key public institutions to meet his administration's "ARREST" agenda.

Symbol of Youth Empowerment

Beyond the administrative shift, Kruah's appointment is resonating with young Liberians.

For a demographic often sidelined from high-level decision-making, her rise is seen as an affirmation that leadership roles are increasingly accessible to the youth.

Challenges Ahead

The incoming minister inherits a ministry tasked with tackling daunting challenges, including:

High Youth Unemployment, Addressing the lack of sustainable jobs for graduates., Vocational Training: Scaling up access to technical and skills-based education. and Revitalizing sports facilities and national stadiums.

The Executive Mansion stated that President Boakai expects the nominee to prioritize programs that harmonize youth development with national unity and international sports representation.

Senate Confirmation Pending

If confirmed by the Liberian Senate, Atty. Kruah will be tasked with steering ongoing reforms, strengthening international donor partnerships, and ensuring that the ministry's initiatives yield measurable results.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The announcement was formally issued by Momo the executive mansion page late early Thursday morning.

Kruah's nomination remains subject to a confirmation hearing by the Liberian Senate in the coming days.