Liberia: Boakai Appoints 35-Year-Old Atty. Cornelia Kruah As Youth & Sports Minister - Move Seen As Push for Generational Shift

23 January 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C.Walker

Monrovia — In a move signaling a strategic pivot toward youth inclusion, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated Attorney Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah as the Minister of Youth and Sports.

The appointment, announced Wednesday, is being hailed as a milestone for generational representation within one of the nation's most critical ministries.

At 35, Atty. Kruah becomes the youngest person to head the Ministry of Youth and Sports in its history.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Her nomination places a young professional at the helm of an institution responsible for Liberia's largest demographic, marking a departure from traditional political appointments.

A Strategic Reassignment

The nomination follows the reassignment of the former Minister of Youth and Sports, Cllr. Jerror Cole Bangalu, who has been tapped to serve as the Executive Director of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC).

Political observers view the reshuffle as part of President Boakai's broader effort to realign his cabinet and reposition key public institutions to meet his administration's "ARREST" agenda.

Symbol of Youth Empowerment

Beyond the administrative shift, Kruah's appointment is resonating with young Liberians.

For a demographic often sidelined from high-level decision-making, her rise is seen as an affirmation that leadership roles are increasingly accessible to the youth.

Challenges Ahead

The incoming minister inherits a ministry tasked with tackling daunting challenges, including:

High Youth Unemployment, Addressing the lack of sustainable jobs for graduates., Vocational Training: Scaling up access to technical and skills-based education. and Revitalizing sports facilities and national stadiums.

The Executive Mansion stated that President Boakai expects the nominee to prioritize programs that harmonize youth development with national unity and international sports representation.

Senate Confirmation Pending

If confirmed by the Liberian Senate, Atty. Kruah will be tasked with steering ongoing reforms, strengthening international donor partnerships, and ensuring that the ministry's initiatives yield measurable results.

The announcement was formally issued by Momo the executive mansion page late early Thursday morning.

Kruah's nomination remains subject to a confirmation hearing by the Liberian Senate in the coming days.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.