Nigeria: One Dies in Multiple Truck Crash At Otedola Bridge

At least one yet-to-be-identified driver was confirmed dead in a multiple articulated vehicle collision in the early hours on Friday at Otedola Bridge inward Secretariat, along the Lagos-Ibadan Motorway.

As of press time, 9am, the incident has temporarily crippled vehicular movement and prompted an urgent deployment of multi-agency emergency intervention.

The principal incident involved a violent collision between two heavy-duty trailers, one laden with sand and the other conveying granite, reportedly occasioned by a reckless contest for right of way.

The forceful impact led to devastating consequences, trapping the driver of the sand-laden trailer, who sustained fatal injuries and was later confirmed dead.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Rescue Team, while on routine nocturnal surveillance and incident monitoring, professionally extricated the trapped victim and immediately transferred him to personnel of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), who conveyed him to the General Hospital, Ikeja, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second trailer was rescued alive and, remarkably, escaped unhurt.

In a related development, another traffic incident was recorded approximately 50 metres from the primary crash site, where a separate trailer fully loaded with flour lost stability and overturned, further aggravating traffic congestion along the already compromised corridor.

To forestall a breakdown of law and order and ensure public safety, security operatives from the Alausa Police Division were promptly deployed to the scene to provide adequate security cover, manage crowd control and support ongoing rescue and recovery operations.

Cumulatively, the incidents obstructed nearly 80 per cent of the carriageway, thereby compelling the implementation of extensive traffic control and diversion measures.

Consequently, motorists travelling inward to Lagos from the Mowe, Kara Bridge and Redemption Camp axis were redirected through the Ojodu-Olole route, connecting Agidingbi, Coca-Cola, Secretariat, and 7-Up to enable continued movement towards Gbagada or Ojota with minimal inconvenience.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, described the crashes as deeply regrettable and largely preventable, attributing them to impatience, indiscipline and the refusal of drivers to yield appropriately on the motorway.

Giwa stressed that strict compliance with traffic regulations and the observance of mutual courtesy among motorists remain indispensable in averting such needless loss of life.

He, therefore, extended his profound condolences to the family of the deceased driver, praying for fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Giwa also commended the swift, coordinated and professional response of LASTMA operatives, the Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS personnel and security agencies in effectively managing the emergency.

The Lagos State Government reiterated its unwavering commitment to road safety and urged all motorists, particularly operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to exercise restraint, professionalism and strict adherence to traffic laws in order to safeguard lives and property across the state.