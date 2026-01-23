Nigeria: Coalition Talks Against Tinubu's 2027 Re-Election Will Soon Collapse - - Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says opposition coalition moves against President Bola Tinubu's re-election will soon collapse.

The party said the coalition talks lacked cohesion and were undermined by competing personal ambitions.

The APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said the arrangement was unstable and driven mainly by power struggles.

Oladejo said, "What is being marketed as a coalition is, in reality, a congregation of serial presidential aspirants, each unwilling to subordinate ego to collective purpose.

"From the outset, this assemblage has lacked ideological glue, moral cohesion, or a shared vision for Nigeria beyond a desperate fixation on power.

"Coalitions thrive on compromise; this one suffocates under entitlement.

"Beneath the noise and contrived optimism, however, lies a fragile contraption wobbling under the weight of personal ambitions, mutual distrust, and irreconcilable contradictions."

Oladejo said public ultimatums and preconditions among opposition leaders had exposed deep divisions.

He said demands for guaranteed presidential or vice-presidential tickets had replaced consensus-building.

According to him, appeals urging supporters to stop attacking one another showed worsening internal hostility.

"Recent public posturing has further exposed the fault lines. Pre-conditions, ultimatums, and thinly veiled threats have replaced dialogue and consensus.

"When leading figures openly demand guaranteed presidential or vice-presidential tickets before 'alignment', it becomes clear that this is not a partnership but a transactional bargain destined to collapse at first contact with reality.

"We now hear appeals to supporters and sympathisers of various aspirants to refrain from attacking one another while simultaneously promoting their respective interests.

"This is a classic case of a house divided against itself, where internal hostility has become so intense that public pleas for restraint are issued even before any meaningful structure is formed.

"A coalition that must beg its own followers for peace has already conceded defeat to its internal chaos," he said.

The spokesman said a coalition struggling with internal peace before formal agreement remained unsustainable.

He noted that multiple power centres operating within the same platform weakened collective decision-making.

Oladejo said history had shown that coalitions built on convenience often end in fragmentation and collapse.

"The presence of multiple power centres within the same tent - each convinced of its own inevitability - renders the project unsustainable.

"History is unkind to coalitions built on convenience rather than conviction, on arithmetic rather than ideology.

"Nigeria has seen this movie before, and the ending is always the same: fragmentation, recrimination, and implosion," he said.

He said the APC remained focused on governance and consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda.

"The APC remains a tested platform with a proven capacity to manage diversity, resolve internal differences through established democratic processes, and present a coherent governance agenda.

"While the opposition rehearses discord and manufactures outrage, the APC is focused on governance, reforms, and consolidating the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he added.

According to him, elections are won through performance, structure and national vision.

Oladejo said Nigerians would choose stability and continuity over uncertainty in 2027.

"As the countdown to 2027 continues, the question before the opposition is no longer whether to form a coalition, but whether such a coalition can survive its own contradictions.

"The signs are unmistakable: what looms is not a formidable alternative, but an impending implosion," Oladejo said. (NAN)