Ghana: Trade Minister Unveils Plans to Establish Three Garment Factories

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mrs Elizabth Ofosu-Adjare, has unveiled plans by the Government in collaboration with the private sector to establish three big garment factories, which will employ 27,000 people.

Each of the three garment factories would be in the Central, Bono East, and Eastern Regions.

"Garment factory is one industry that employs a lot of people. The beauty is the fact that you don't have to learn for three months, five months before you start work. It is that industry that trains you for four weeks and you already have a job," Mrs Ofosu-Adjare stated in her address when she took her turn at the Government Accountability Series Press Conference at the Presidency in Accra.

"This is good because of the division of labor and specialisation. If your work is just doing collar, we can train you to make a collar within a month. So, we hope that the industry will create a lot of jobs."

The Minister said in the garment factory, it employed all categories of people such as university graduates, diploma holders, and people who had not even gone to school at all.

She reiterated that the garment industry was one area where jobs could be created, whether one had a certificate or one didn't have a certificate.

"And for those who have been complaining that we ask for certificates for jobs, the garment industry has come to give you a decent job without a certificate. We will train you on the job."

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare announced that they would fully operationalise seven agro-processing plants in the Northern, Central, Ahafo, Bono, Northeast, Bono East, and Western North Regions in the following value chains: yam, fish, poultry, cashew nut, rice, shea butter, and palm kernel oil.

She said they would build two Cashew Processing Plants with Ghana Exim Bank funding, one in the Bono East Region and the other in the Bono Region under the President's Accelerated Export Development initiative to enhance value addition.

"We grow a lot of cashews, and the closer the factory to the raw material, the better the effective cost of production and less transportation, just to mention a few," she stated.

"This is also going to happen this year meaning, 2026 is a busy year for the agribusiness and industry, a successful year for that matter. And we look forward to making sure that the benefits inure to the public."

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare said they had also drafted the Consumer Protection, Competition and Business Regulatory Reform Bills, which would also be dealt with in 2026 to protect the consumer and also guide competition. GNA