Ghana: Medical Examination Before Visa Mandatory for Hajj 26 Pilgrims - Poag

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (POAG) has announced that all prospective pilgrims for Hajj 2026 must undergo a mandatory medical examination before their visa applications are processed.

The requirement forms part of efforts to ensure that pilgrims meet the health eligibility criteria outlined by the Saudi Ministry of Health and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

A statement signed by the Head of Medicals at POAG, Dr Alhaji Abdul Samad Tanko, and shared with The Ghanaian Times, said the Ghana Hajj Medical Team, in collaboration with accredited health institutions, will conduct examinations across all accredited centres in the country.

The statement added that the screening process would include a review of medical, surgical, and drug history, a physical examination, and a series of laboratory and diagnostic tests.

Those, it said, include Full Blood Count, Renal Function Test, Liver Function Test, Blood Sugar Tests (FBS and HbA1c), Urine Pregnancy Test where applicable, and an Electrocardiogram (ECG), as well as any other tests deemed necessary by medical professionals.

It further advised prospective pilgrims to contact their accredited Hajj agents for information on schedules and designated centres, and requested that applicants adhere strictly to their assigned timelines to ensure a smooth process.

POAG assured that strict confidentiality would be maintained for all medical records, and emphasised that the Certificate of Medical Fitness issued after the examination is a mandatory requirement for Hajj visa application and approval.